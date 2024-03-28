Seattle’s Rising Tech Startups: A 2024 Outlook

Seattle is like a big deal when it comes to startups.

It’s one of the most famous cities in the world for them, and for good reason. The city is home to some major players in the tech industry, like Amazon and Microsoft, which has helped create a thriving startup scene.

Seattle has a rep for being super innovative and collaborative, with a focus on social responsibility.

There are a ton of talented people in the city, with a lot of grads from top universities in fields like tech, engineering, and business.

This has attracted a diverse range of startups, from software and e-commerce to biotech and clean energy.

Believe it or not, there are currently over 600 different startup companies in the Seattle area, with many of them searching for funding, talent, and the opportunity to make an impact on their respective industries.

“I moved here because Seattle has a great tech community and a reputation for great coffee: as a tech coffee startup, this is the place to be. I actually moved specifically here from the UK.” – Tyler Tate, Founder of Crema

1. Starfish Space

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 1-10 Founders: Trevor Bennett, Austin Link

Starfish Space is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2019 and is currently based in the city of Seattle.

The company works in the aerospace sector and is developing solutions for orbit-based tugs, which can provide essential services like the maintenance of and refueling of satellites and other orbital vehicles.

The company is making it more effective to travel out into space.

The team at the startup has done a good job of raising startup funding since it was founded, with the company securing a total investment worth $21.5 Million to further develop their technology and services.

Did you know that in Seattle the average tech salary is $138,000?

2. Karat

Year Founded: 2014 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 101-250 Founders: Mohit Bhendhe, Jeffrey Spector

Karat is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2014 and is still based in the North American city.

The company works in the HR market and provides cloud-based solutions to help businesses conduct better interviews with candidates, reduce waste in the hiring process, and ensure that companies are getting the best available talent to advance and excel.

The team at Karat has done a great job of selling their business model to investors, with the company raising a total of $169.1 Million in funding since being founded.

This funding was achieved with the support of 20 investors.

“I think Seattle ends up being a refuge from Silicon Valley. They’re cutthroat, but Seattle and the Northwest culture don’t foster that mentality. The most important thing for Seattle entrepreneurs isn’t the car they drive but their quality of life, and that impacts how we do business.” – Maureen Jann, Director of Marketing at Point it Digital Marketing

3. Vouched

Year Founded: 2018 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: John Baird

Vouched is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2018 and is still currently based in Washington City.

The company works in the cybersecurity market and provides its customers with robust identity solutions so that their clients can be assured that only their real employees and agents are trying to access their systems.

This reduces the chance of potential attacks and helps businesses to keep their key information safe.

The team has been very effective in raising startup funding since being founded, with the business raising a total of $18.2 Million in startup funding for growth and development.

This funding was attained with the help of eleven investors.

4. Truveta

Year Founded: 2018 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Terry Myserson

Truveta is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2018 and is currently based in the city of Seattle.

The company works in the medical sector and is helping to save lives through the provision of its data services.

Their data services allow medical professionals to access and analyze key data to study the care delivered to patients and deliver better professional outcomes.

The team has been incredibly effective at raising startup funding since being founded, with a total of $195 Million being raised during that period.

This funding was made possible by the backing of seventeen investors.

5. Arrived Homes

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Ryan Frazier, Kenny Cason, Alejandro Chouza

Arrived Homes is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2019 and is currently based in the Northern US city. The company works in the property market and makes it easier for people to invest in real estate.

Specifically, holiday and rental homes. This allows customers to buy fractional shares in properties and get access to a percentage of the rental income generated by the property.

This is helping cash-strapped people to get involved in the property market.

The company has shown that investors are very willing to back their project, with the company raising a total of $162.1 Million since being founded.

This funding was made possible with the support of 12 investors.

6. Shipium

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Jason Murray, Mac Brown

Shipium is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2019 and is currently based in the city of Seattle. The company works in the shipping and logistics markets, helping retailers and brands to get their e-commerce products to their customers much quicker and more cost-effectively.

This helps them to create better customer experiences and experience more repeat business.

Investors have shown that there is a strong desire for the services that Shipium is offering.

This is evidenced by the fact that the company has managed to raise a total of $37.5 Million in funding since being founded, which was made possible with the backing of six investors.

“Seattle is empowering women to embrace an entrepreneurial lifestyle and community. We’re trying to make leaps for our community by embracing that opportunity for women, and I love it.” – Erica Van Eaton, Co-founder of Ampt Anima.

7. OctoML

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 101-250 Founders: Luis Ceze, Tianqi Chen, Jason Knight, Jared Roesch, Thierry Moreau

OctoML is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2019 and still maintains its headquarters in the city.

The company works in the AI and ML market and helps developers improve their model optimization and automation, so they can deploy their ML models to various hardware components quickly and easily.

They even offer their first optimization to you for free, which helps to get you started.

The team has done a brilliant job of generating startup funding, with the company raising a total of $131.9 Million in startup funding since being founded.

This funding was achieved with the backing of four investors.

8. DevZero

Year Founded: 2021 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: Demospit Ray, Rob Fletcher

DevZero is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2021 and still maintains its headquarters in the city.

The company works in the DevOps market and has developed a solution that allows customers to create better products by creating development environments that are more akin and closely aligned to the production environments, which also leads to fewer errors when coding.

DevZero has done incredibly well when raising startup funding, since being founded, the company has managed to raise a total of $26 Million in that time.

This funding was made possible with the backing of four investors.

9. Rebellyous Foods

Year Founded: 2017 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: Christie Lagally

Rebellyous Foods is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2017 and is currently based in the city of Seattle.

The company is making the meat-free market tastier by offering a range of meat-free alternatives that taste as close to the real thing as possible.

This helps to save the lives of animals around the world and will also have a positive impact on climate change due to decreased emissions.

Investors have shown a good appetite for the offering of the team, with the company managing to raise a total of $45 Million in startup funding since being founded, with this investment coming from the support of 19 investors that have backed the company.

10. Swiftly

Year Founded: 2018 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 101-250 Founders: Jonathan Simkim, Henry Kim

Swiftly is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2018 and is currently still based in the city.

The company works in the technology market and provides retail business customers with turnkey solutions that can improve the efficiency of their stores and help them increase their overall profits.

This helps retailers to try and compete with their rivals in the e-commerce market.

The team at Swiftly has been very effective in raising startup funding, with the company managing to successfully raise a total of $215.6 Million since being founded.

This funding was achieved with the support of 15 investors.

11. Rainway

Year Founded: 2017 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: Andrew Sampson

Rainway is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2017 and is currently still based in the city.

The company has developed a web-based game streaming service. This service allows gamers to play their favorite PC-based games on a range of different devices so they can play these games wherever they are in the world, so long as they have a device and an internet connection.

Since being founded, the company has done a great job of raising startup funding in that time. In total, the business has managed to raise a total of $5.1 Million in startup funding to improve its offering.

This funding was achieved with the backing of a pair of investors.

12. QA Wolf

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Laura Cressman, Scott Wilson, Jon Perl

QA Wolf is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2019 and still maintains its headquarters in the city.

The company operates in the DevOps market and has developed a platform that automatically tests your products and reduces the likelihood of bugs appearing, helping you to achieve 80% coverage in a matter of months.

This gives developers more time to focus on other tasks.

The startup has already seen great success in raising startup funding since being founded.

This funding culminated in a total of $20.1 Million being raised by the company, with this funding being backed by seven investors.

13. Lexion

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Gaurav Oberoi, Emad Elwany

Lexion is a Seattle startup that is based in the city and was founded in 2019. The company works in the technology market and has developed a range of solutions to help companies create and agree on contracts more quickly through the use of a digital ecosystem.

The jobs of entire departments, such as sales, HR, legal, and more are accelerated to allow for better efficiency.

The team at Lexion has done a great job of raising startup funding since founding the company, with a total of $15.2 MIllion being raised in that time.

This funding was achieved with the support of three investors.

14. Spice AI

Year Founded: 2021 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 1-10 Founders: Luke Kim

SpiceAI is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2021 and is currently still based in the city.

The company operates in the DevOps market and is providing a solution to help developers create blockchain and web 3.0 ecosystems and the next generation of decentralized applications.

They are already being used by some of the leading web 3.0 developers around the world.

The team at the startup has been very effective in raising startup funding since being founded, with a total of $14.6 Million being raised in that time.

This funding was achieved with the backing of 21 investors.

“Even with that attrition, this year’s list has grown to 16, meaning nine new unicorns were minted in 2021. Enterprise software still rules the roost in the region. Together, this group of 16 Seattle area unicorn companies raised a whopping $2.5 billion in the past 12 months.” – Diego Oppenheimer, CEO and Founder of Algorithmia.

15. Logixboard

Year Founded: 2016 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 101-250 Founders: Julian Alvarez

Logixboard is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2016 and is currently still headquartered in the city.

The company operates in the supply chain market and provides solutions to help companies help products get through customs easily and get to their end users quickly and with minimal fuss.

Their software platform leads to improved customer outcomes and retention.

Logixboard has done very well in raising startup funding since being founded, with the company raising a total of $50.8 Million in that time.

This funding was made possible with the support of nine investors.

16. Stoke Space

Year Founded: 2019 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: Andrew Lapsa, Thomas Feldman

Stoke Space is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2019 and is currently still based in the city. The company works in the aerospace market and is aiming to improve the current state of space exploration by tackling the problem of space waste.

To tackle this problem, the company has developed a range of rockets that are 100% reusable, making space travel more sustainable in the long term.

Investors have been very intrigued by the offering presented by the company, which has allowed the team to raise a total of $75.2 Million in startup funding since being founded.

This funding was achieved with the support of 24 investors.

17. Syndio

Year Founded: 2016 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 101-250 Founders: Zev Eigen

Syndio is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2016 and is still based in the city.

The company is aiming to solve the problem of inequitable workplaces and is achieving this through its software platform which helps businesses to measure the levels of equity in their business and make changes when they’re falling short of their responsibilities.

The team at Syndio has done a great job of raising startup funding since being founded, with the company raising a total of $83.4 Million in that time.

This funding was achieved with the support of 17 investors.

18. Edge Delta

Year Founded: 2018 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 51-100 Founders: Ozan Unlu, Fatih Yildiz

Edge Delta is a Seattle startup that was founded in 2018 and is currently based in the city. The company has created a platform that helps businesses to manage their data observability.

This is achieved through advanced monitoring, with issues being immediately flagged for action.

They are already being trusted by large companies worldwide to manage their data.

The team at Edge Delta has been very successful in raising startup funding for the company, with a total of $81 Million being raised since it was founded.

This funding was achieved with the support of ten investors.

19. Common Room

Year Founded: 2020 HQ: Seattle, Washington, USA Size: 11-50 Founders: Linda Lian, Francis Luu, Viraj Mody, Tom Kleinpeter

Common Room is a startup in Seattle that was founded in 2020 and still maintains a HQ in the city.

The company works in the marketing sector and has developed a platform that allows marketers to get complete visibility into interactions across a variety of different channels.

This allows marketers to create better customer journeys that lead to increased sales.

The team at the startup has done a great job of raising startup funding since the company was founded, with a total of $52.9 Million being raised in that time.

This funding was achieved with the support of eight investors.

FAQ

What Is the Average Investment in Seattle Startups? The average Seed Funding round in Seattle is $1.4 Million and the average Series A is worth $7 Million. What Startup Industries Are the Strongest in Seattle? The main startup industries in Seattle are Healthcare, Marketing & Sales and Software & Data. Is Seattle the Next Silicon Valley? The Seattle area ranked No. 1 among regions with at least 25,000 tech workers, edging out Silicon Valley, Boston, and Austin. What Tech Company Started in Seattle? Amazon. After all, Amazon was founded in Seattle way back in 1994, and the tech giant maintains a massive presence in software development today through Amazon Web Services (AWS). Is Microsoft Based in Seattle? Microsoft campus – Wikipedia The Microsoft campus is the corporate headquarters of Microsoft Corporation, located in Redmond, Washington, United States, a part of the Seattle metropolitan area.