17 Best Things to Do in Tacoma 2024 – Must-See Attractions

Tacoma, Washington, may surprise you with its blend of industrial vibes and a rich art scene. It’s a city where museums meet magnificent outdoor activities, all wrapped up in an unpretentious atmosphere.

If you’re craving art, history, nature, or fun activities, Tacoma has something special for everyone. Today, I will walk you through the 17 best things to do in this vibrant city in 2024.

1. Point Defiance Park

Imagine a place where you can see animals, smell beautiful flowers, walk through the forest, and play on the beach all in one day. Point Defiance Park is that magical place.

With its zoo, aquarium, rose garden, miles of walking trails, and sandy beaches, it’s perfect for anyone who loves nature.

2. Take a Walk on the Wild Side at the Zoo and Aquarium

At Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, you’ll meet fascinating animals from the land and sea, like playful sea otters, majestic Asian elephants, and adorable red wolves.

It’s like stepping into a storybook of animals from around the world.

3. Scenic Views at Ruston Way Waterfront

Ruston Way Waterfront is where the sea meets the sky. You can walk along the water, have a picnic, try fishing, or eat seafood while enjoying the view. It resembles a big, beautiful painting that you’re part of.

4. Visit the Museum of Glass

The Museum of Glass is like a wizard’s castle, but instead of magic spells, it’s filled with stunning glass sculptures.

Watch artists breathe life into glass right before your eyes, creating beautiful art that glows.

5. Discover History at Washington State History Museum

Step into a time machine at the Washington State History Museum and see how Washington grew up, from ancient forests and the first people who lived here to pioneers and modern-day heroes.

6. Explore Art at the Tacoma Art Museum

The Tacoma Art Museum is like a treasure chest of art, with paintings and sculptures that tell stories of the Northwest and beyond. It’s a place to see beautiful things and let your imagination run wild.

7. Catch a Show at the Tacoma Dome

The Tacoma Dome is like a giant bubble where musicians, athletes, and entertainers come to share their talents. Whether it’s a concert, a sports game, or a rally, it feels like a big party with all of Tacoma invited.

8. Nostalgic Fun at Dorky’s Arcade

Dorky’s Arcade is a playground filled with games from the past and present. You can play pinball, try to beat the high score on Pac-Man, or challenge your friends to Mario Kart. It’s all about having fun and feeling like a kid again.

9. Bob’s Java Jive

Imagine a giant coffee pot, but instead of coffee, it’s filled with music, burgers, and fun. Bob’s Java Jive is that place, where you can eat, drink, and listen to music in one of Tacoma’s most unique buildings.

10. Stroll Through Antique Row

Take a treasure hunt on Antique Row, where shops are filled with hidden gems from the past. You might find a vintage dress, an old toy, or a piece of furniture with a story to tell.

11. Enjoy the Outdoors at Wright Park

Wright Park is like a green oasis in the city, with tall trees, beautiful flowers, and space to play or relax. It’s perfect for a picnic, a walk, or just lying on the grass and watching the clouds go by.

12. Blueberry Picking at Charlotte’s Blueberry Park

Imagine a park where you can pick and eat blueberries right off the bush. Charlotte’s Blueberry Park is that place with paths to wander and berries to taste. It’s a very delicious adventure.

13. Experience Tacoma’s Food and Drink Scene

Tacoma loves its food and drinks, from the cheap and cheerful burgers at Frisko Freeze to the craft cocktails at Top of Tacoma. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos from a food truck or local IPAs from Tacoma Boys, there’s something for every taste.

14. Adventure Awaits at Mount Rainier National Park

Just a short drive from Tacoma, Mount Rainier National Park is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. With hiking trails, breathtaking views, and even skiing, it’s a place to breathe fresh air and find adventure.

15. Paddleboarding at Jack Hyde Park

Jack Hyde Park offers a chance to glide on the water with paddleboarding. It’s peaceful and exciting all at once, with beautiful views of the city from the water.

16. Visit the LeMay Car Museum

LeMay – America’s Car Museum is like a time machine on wheels. With 250 cars, it shows how cars changed our lives, from old classics that grandparents might have driven to shiny sports cars that look like they’re from the future. It’s fun to see how cars have changed and imagine where they’ll go next.

17. Pay a Visit to Chambers Bay Golf Course

Chambers Bay Golf Course is not just for golfers. With its stunning views and walking paths, it’s a beautiful place for anyone to visit. Golfers get excited about playing on a course that hosted a big tournament, but it’s also lovely for a walk to see the bay and feel the breeze.

FAQs

Can I visit the museums in Tacoma for free?

Yes, some museums offer free admission days. Check their official websites for specific dates and times.

Is Tacoma kid-friendly?

Absolutely! Tacoma has many parks, the zoo, and interactive museums that are perfect for children.

How do I get around Tacoma without a car?

Tacoma has a public transit system with buses and a light rail, making it easy to explore the city.

Are there any pet-friendly activities in Tacoma?

Yes, many parks and outdoor areas welcome pets. Just be sure to keep them on a leash and clean up after them.

What’s the best time of year to visit Tacoma?

Summer is great for outdoor activities, but spring and fall also offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Can I take a ferry ride in Tacoma?

Yes, Tacoma is near several ferry routes that offer scenic views of Puget Sound and the surrounding islands.

Final Words

Tacoma in 2024 offers a mix of natural beauty, rich history, creative art, and fun experiences. From the quiet beauty of its parks to the lively streets and unique museums, there’s a story waiting to be discovered around every corner. Whether you’re a visitor or a local rediscovering the city, Tacoma invites you to explore, enjoy, and make memories that will last a lifetime.