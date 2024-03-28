Located in downtown Seattle, Hotel Andra is a sophisticated boutique hotel ideally situated just 4 blocks from Pike Place Market and 2 blocks from the thriving downtown Seattle retail core.

Scandinavian style is fused with Pacific Northwest elements to create a warm urban atmosphere throughout the hotel’s 123 guest rooms and suites.

Tom Douglas’ Lola restaurant offers guests Mediterranean cuisine with local Pacific Northwest flavors; neighboring Assaggio Ristorante features authentic Northern Italian cuisine.

Hotel Andra’s exceptional blend of historic charm, modern luxury, prime location, and commitment to quality service places it among the top choices for travelers seeking a distinctive stay in Seattle.

It was a pleasure to visit this fantastic hotel, and despite some flaws, there is no reason to be concerned.

Here are my Top 11 Reasons Hotel Andra Stands Out Among Seattle Hotels.

11. Scandinavian-Inspired Sanctuary

Generally, Scandinavian design with the Danish art of being consciously cozy is the epitome of simplicity with an emphasis on function and beauty. It’s minimal and clean yet cozy and influenced by nature.

But with the combination of Northwest Contemporary style with elements while integrating natural materials, mainly wood (I must admit I adore woody style) it becomes warm.

Minimalistic and warm design is something you don’t see every day, believe me. The hotel’s design offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere amidst the bustling city.

10. Central Location

It is situated at the heart of downtown Seattle, located between the popular Belltown district and Lake Union.

Attraction Distance Space Needle 950 m Museum of Pop Culture 1.1 km Pacific Science Center 1.1 km Seattle Children’s Museum 1.2 km Olympic Sculpture Park 1.2 km International Fountain 1.4 km Frye Art Museum 1.4 km Seattle Asian Art Museum 2.6 km Seward Park 9 km

It’s conveniently located near key attractions such as Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, Amazon Global Headquarters, and more, making it ideal for both leisure and business travelers.

Clare L, from Trivadvisor.com: Superb hotel in downtown Seattle. 5 mins walk from Pike place Market and most downtown shopping as well as Westlake station for trains and the monorail. Rooms are big, stylishly decorated with lots of practical features like pier and charging outlets in convenient places. The restaurant Lola in the lobby is excellent with Serious Pie pizza and Dahlia bakery opposite with a visit. Very friendly and helpful reception staff made the stay special.

What’s Nearby Distance Westlake Square 200 m Victor Steinbrueck Park 400 m Gum Wall 500 m Denny Playfield Basketball Court 550 m Seattle Aquarium 650 m Seattle Art Museum 650 m Waterfront Park 650 m Waterfront Park 700 m Naramore Fountain Park 750 m Pier 57 750 m

The nearest beach to the hotel is Pocket Beach.

Pocket Beach

A 20-minute walk from the Seattle Aquarium and I was there to the Pocket Beach in Olympic Park. It is a small and natural beach that inhabits native plants and is a natural habitat for salmon, forage fish, kelp, and other marine critters.

There are also tonnes of burrowing sea cucumbers, sea urchins, and clams found at this beach.

Beach Distance Pocket Beach 1.4 km Madison Park Beach 5 km Alki Beach 5 km Fort Lawton Beach 8 km West Point Light House Beach 8 km

Other beaches are further away, but if you love long walks it is not unattainable.

9. Historic Charm with Modern Elegance

Opened in 1926 as so-called ‘efficiency’ apartments, the historic corner building served as a Women’s Army Corps transfer station from 1945 through 1947, and in the Seventies was converted to a boutique hotel.

It became Hotel Ändra in 2004, and last year underwent major remodeling.

Did you know that the Seattle Space Needle is tall 605 ft (184 m)?

8. Luxury Accommodations

Features apartment-sized, presidential Monarch Suite among its array of sophisticated guestrooms and suites, catering to a variety of guest needs.

According to hotel management, the vision of designer Sharilyn Olson Rigdon of Design Studio LTD was to highlight the Swedish baroque period through luxurious furnishings in velvet, wool, and linen, and Swedish cottage influences using warm wood, cane, stone, and glass tiling.

One thing not mentioned there is color, and for me, the use of all that natural wood really conveyed that intended sense of calm and coziness.

The lobby is a study in Swedish design, and regardless of the time of day, guests were hanging out there, working on their laptops on a narrow elevated table, sitting in bolstered chairs by the fireplace, and reading in a pair of armchairs in a recessed nook.

I can’t recall seeing a more well-used hotel lobby. And about that basalt-clad fireplace; it is full-height and influenced by the “walk-in” hearths common in historic Swedish palaces.

7. Culinary Excellence

There are so many reasons to visit Seattle — a vibrant local pro sports scene, an interesting and diverse range of galleries and museums, and its very walkable downtown districts — but what always keeps me coming back is the food.

Hotel Ändra in Seattle offers a special culinary experience through its Greek-influenced restaurant, Lola, overseen by the renowned chef Tom Douglas. Guests can indulge in popular dishes like pancakes, the in-house maple pork sausage, and the Greek scramble.

This presents an excellent team-building opportunity that concludes with a fantastic meal.

6. Hot Stove Society

I didn’t try, but an on-site cooking school led by renowned chef Tom Douglas offers a range of recreational cooking classes and events for food enthusiasts.

It is located on the second floor. The goal is to offer ‘events’ that range widely from light-hearted and sociable to skill-building and challenging.

Whether you’re seeking something fun and boozy, you’re aspiring to “cook like a pro,” or a great team-building event, you’ll find it here.

Whether you’re eager to brew the perfect cup of coffee or eager to master the art of butchering a whole pig, their classes cater to every culinary curiosity.

5. Commitment to Sustainability and Coziness

The hotel interiors boast a comforting sense of hygiene, and the Danish art of being consciously cozy, aligning with sustainable hospitality practices.

It is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics, using natural and biodegradable products for guest amenities, and engaging in energy, water, and waste management practices aimed at achieving Green Key certification.

Local sourcing at their restaurant Lola, partnerships for salmon habitat restoration, adherence to sustainable seafood guidelines, and a commitment to net-zero emissions underpin their environmental stewardship.

4. Part of the Prestigious MGallery Hotel Collection

MGallery selects unique properties with a passion for gathering them into a unique collection of hotels where captivating stories are lived and shared. With more than 100 hotels around the world, each MGallery tells a unique story inspired by the location.

From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to well-being dedicated to everyday self-care, MGallery hotels are places where guests can enjoy a lavish travel experience.

Choosing MGallery is choosing to live and experience Memorable Moments. Joining this collection signifies the hotel’s unique character and the high-quality, personalized experience it offers to guests.

3. Pet-Friendly Policies

Welcomes pets with no additional charge, providing bowls, mats, and blankets to make them feel at home.

Two pets up to 50 lbs are welcome for no additional fee. Both dogs and cats are permitted in all rooms but must be crated if left unattended.

Mats and dishes are available upon request.

2. Award-Winning and Recognized

Received accolades and high ratings from Forbes, TripAdvisor, and other prestigious publications and platforms, affirming its excellence in the hospitality industry.

1. The “Northern Neighbour” Package

For deals, Hotel Ändra provides various packages tailored to different guests. The “Northern Neighbour” package is particularly appealing to Canadians, offering up to 15% off the best rate, 50% off overnight valet parking, and a complimentary upgrade subject to availability.

Other available packages include Solstice Savings, Cruise Package, Urban Escape, Military & Veteran, and the Free Parking package, catering to seniors, cruisers, and other demographics.

For more details on these offers, visitors are encouraged to check the hotel’s website.

Prices of Hotel Reservations in This Area

For example, if you want make reservation one room for two adults for one week from 1. April to 7 April, it will cost you around 230$ per night.

It is much less than you would pay in Hotel Ballard (420$ per night, 4.2 miles from Hotel Ändra), Lotte Hotel Seattle (370$, 0.7 miles far from there), Inn at the Market (300$, 0.2 miles from Hotel Ändra), or Hyatt Regency Seattle (270$, 0.3 miles far from there) in this area.

But, on other side, its much more expensive than Staypineapple, Hotel FIVE, Downtown Seattle (140$, 0.2 miles from Hotel Ändra), Belltown Inn (120$, 0.3 miles from Hotel Ändra), Hotel Max (100$, 0.2 miles from there).

So, lets say it is in golden middle.

In June, this prize rise up to 360$.

Advantages and disadvantages

I always try to be realistic. Even the best place on Earth for somebody isn’t so good. It takes all sorts (to make a world). So let me put on paper what is my conclusion about the advantages and disadvantages.

Pros Cons Belltown location, one block from the Monorail to the Space Needle

A five-minute walk from Pike Place Market

Stylish, contemporary Scandinavian interiors with Northwest accents

Bright, modern rooms with flat-screen TVs and modern bathrooms

Excellent on-site dining including Lola, an innovative Greek-Mediterranean restaurant

On-site cooking school operated by local culinary icon Tom Douglas

Fitness center and dedicated concierge

Pet-friendly (dogs only) with no fees

Free Wi-Fi Some rooms are a bit small, with small bathrooms

Valet parking is expensive

No swimming pool, sauna, or full-service spa

Generally, 95% of people who stayed there agree it is a great place. Some of them post that rooms can be a bit small, no swimming pool, all of I already mentioned as weaknesses.

For exapmple, one Law Teacher wrote on Tripadvisor this:

The hotel is ‘functional’ at best. While basic service standards were fulfilled, there was certainly no ‘wow’ factor in place. The staff came across inconsistent, and, at times, hostile.

But, it is still a place you will love even if you are the biggest hedgehog.

FAQ

Who owns Hotel Andra in Seattle?

Under the deal, it will join Accor’s MGallery collection and rebrand as the Hotel Andra Seattle — MGallery. Hotelier Craig Schafer will retain ownership of the property.

Can I park there?

Private parking is available on site (reservation is not needed) and costs USD 55 daily.

Is there a restaurant?

There’s a restaurant at Hotel Andra Seattle MGallery Hotel Collection.

What’s the pet policy?

Pets are allowed on request. Charges may apply.

Are there rooms with a hot tub?

Hotel Andra Seattle MGallery Hotel Collection doesn’t have rooms with a hot tub.

Is there a swimming pool?

Hotel Andra Seattle MGallery Hotel Collection doesn’t have a swimming pool.

Is there a spa?

Unfortunately, there’s no spa or wellness center at Hotel Andra Seattle MGallery Hotel Collection.

Does hotel Andra in Seattle have a gym? Yes, there is the fitness center with all new equipment, including 2 treadmills, 2 elliptical running machines, and an incumbent bike. What are the check-in and check-out times?

✓ Check-in from 16:00 ✓ Check-out until 11:00

If you’d like to request an early or late check-in or check-out, you can make a special request when you book.

Note: Special requests can’t be guaranteed. If early or late check-in or check-out is essential to your travel plans, check the cancellation options before booking.

What’s the Wi-Fi policy?

WiFi is available in all areas and is free of charge.

Summary

Hotel Andra is a fantastic choice for travelers seeking a distinctive stay in Seattle. I will return again there for sure.

In the heart of downtown, it offers easy access to popular attractions such as Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, and the Seattle Art Museum.

The hotel’s Scandinavian-inspired design, combined with Pacific Northwest elements, creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The guest rooms and suites are stylish and comfortable, with modern amenities to ensure a pleasant stay.

The hotel’s on-site restaurant, Lola, offers delicious Mediterranean cuisine with local Pacific Northwest flavors, while neighboring Assaggio Ristorante features authentic Northern Italian cuisine.

With exceptional service, historic charm, and modern luxury, Hotel Andra is a top choice among Seattle hotels.

Despite some minor flaws, it is a place that you will love, and there is no reason to be concerned.

The hotel’s commitment to quality service, prime location, and unique design make it stand out among other Seattle hotels.