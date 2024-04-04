7 Best Resorts in the Pacific Northwest For A Family Vacation in 2024

When someone says the Pacific Northwest first things that come to my mind are its coffee obsession, relentless rain, and mountains that seem to think they’re all that. If you’re planning to drag your family into this wonderland of flannel and tech startups for a vacation, you’re in luck!

I’ve rounded up the 7 best resorts where you can enjoy nature, luxury, and maybe a Sasquatch sighting, all without completely abandoning the comforts of modern life. Because let’s face it, camping is great until your kids need WiFi.

1. Salish Lodge & Spa

Perched right above a waterfall that could easily make it onto a postcard, Salish Lodge & Spa acts like it’s the calm in the storm of life. It’s got this knack for winning people over with its chill vibe and rooms that come with fireplaces.

Yes, you heard that right, fireplaces in the rooms, making it feel like you’re in a cozy cabin with a view that beats any screensaver hands down. But keep your wallet close because the beauty and pampering come with a price tag that might make you do a double-take.

Price: This hotel typically costs $453 a night

You can expect:

Free parking

Free high speed internet (WiFi)

Hot tub

Gym

Bar / lounge

Pets allowed

2. Suncadia Resort

I recently had the pleasure of staying at the Lodge with my family, and let me tell you, it was a trip! Despite the fact that the place was getting a facelift (yes, renovations), you’d hardly notice.

The team there must’ve taken ninja lessons or something because they managed to keep the chaos under wraps, allowing us to bask in those postcard-worthy views and the warmth of the hearth at reception without a hitch. I didn’t know they were renovating the place, so you can imagine my disappointment when we arrived and saw everything.

But it all turned out perfect. They even popped up a little bar next to the sundries store, because, apparently, nothing says “we’re renovating” like a new spot to grab a drink. My room? Spotless.

Mother Nature decided to throw a bit of snow and sunshine our way, making the stay even more memorable. Now, let’s talk food. We dined at the Inn, and oh boy, were we in for a treat. They rolled out a new menu while we were there.

Between trying out the new dishes and spotting turkeys (yes, actual turkeys) while wandering around, the place was nothing short of spectacular.

Price: This hotel typically costs $312 a night.

You can expect:

Free parking

Free high speed internet (WiFi)

Pool

Gym / workout room

Bar / lounge

Archery

Bicycle rental

Children’s playground

3. The Maxwell Hotel, Seattle Center

The Maxwell Hotel has an excellent location near Seattle Center and key attractions such as the Space Needle. The hotel’s lively ambiance, unique decorations, and the cleanliness and comfort of the rooms are definitely reasons to visit this hotel. The staff is also very attentive and friendly.

Price: This hotel typically costs $329 a night

You can expect:

Paid private parking on-site

WiFi

Pool

Gym / Workout Room

Bicycle rental

Pet friendly

4. Cedarbrook Lodge

When you visit Cedarbrook Lodge, expect unmatched hospitality and accommodations that cater to your every need. The quality of your stay will impress you! Cedarbrook Lodge’s location near Seattle and the airport makes it easy to explore, though the comfort it offers might make you want to stay in. It’s a true hidden gem!

The hotel also prioritizes environmental conservation. Every aspect of your stay supports green practices and sustainability efforts that benefit the Pacific Northwest region. Both the hotel and restaurant have earned top ratings in the Pacific Northwest, marking Cedarbrook as a place of excellence.

Price: This hotel typically costs $199 a night.

You can expect:

Paid public parking on-site

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Hot tub

Gym

Bar / lounge

Pet Friendly

Free airport transportation

Business Center with Internet Access

5. Willows Lodge

Every turn at Willows Lodge reveals a new stunning view: serene courtyard, or vibrant garden full of color and scent. I love it! Gardens play a key role in the Northwest lifestyle, thanks to the region’s great climate and the outdoor-loving nature of its residents. In line with this tradition, the Lodge’s design includes many guest rooms with views of the gardens.

These gardens boast tall conifers, blooming deciduous trees, Japanese maples, an array of shrubs, big stones, and the constant sound of water. With a focus on serving fresh, high-quality food, the two on-site restaurants, Barking Frog and The Herbfarm, feature extensive gardens of herbs, edible plants, and fruit trees.

Native plants stretch from the Lodge to the banks of the Sammamish River. Visiting these gardens is a highlight in itself. Though it’s near the city, it feels like a different world.

Price: This hotel typically costs $299 a night.

You can expect:

Free parking

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Hot tub

Gym / Workout Room

Bar / lounge

Bicycles available

Canoeing offsite

Pets Allowed

6. Mounthaven Resort

Mounthaven Resort offers a serene getaway for your family’s needs, nestled just 1/2 mile from the Nisqually entrance of Mount Rainier National Park. There are 9 family-friendly cabins, 3 private vacation homes, 16 RV sites with full hookups, and tent camping options. It is an ideal “home away from home” place for your family.

You can expect:

Free parking

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Wifi

Hiking

Children Activities

Pets Allowed

Self-serve laundry

7. Sagecliffe Resort & Spa

Our family adventure led us to this unique spa resort, cleverly designed to bring people and nature together, perched on the cliffs overlooking the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge in central Washington. We chose to stay in the Cliffehouses, where the views from our private terrace were nothing short of spectacular.

There was also the option of the Desert Yurts, but the terraces won us over this time. The Spa at Sagecliffe was a sanctuary for relaxation, offering everything from massages to facials and body wraps—truly a treat for the senses.

The kids were thrilled with the dramatic cliffside outdoor heated swimming pool, spending hours enjoying the water and the incredible views. The vibrancy of the live concerts from The Gorge Amphitheatre next door added a special thrill to our evenings, creating memories that buzz with energy and excitement.

You can expect:

Free parking

Free High Speed Internet (WiFi)

Pool

Bar / lounge

Badminton

Hiking

All in all…

So, there you have it. Seven slices of paradise in the Pacific Northwest that promise to keep your family entertained, relaxed, and possibly even educated (but don’t tell the kids that). Or, you know, you could just be encouraged to explore beyond this list, because adventure, much like sarcasm, is best served in abundance.