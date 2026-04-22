I used to think getting a better hotel room came down to luck. Sometimes you get a nice view, sometimes you face a wall. That’s just how it goes, right?

But after a few trips where friends consistently got better rooms than me, I started paying attention. There had to be something behind it.

So I decided to ask five people who travel a lot. Not occasional travelers, but people who spend a good part of the year in hotels.

I asked them very direct questions: When did you last get a better room?

What did you actually do differently?

What did you book vs what you received?

What came out of those conversations was surprisingly consistent. Not random tips, not generic advice. Real patterns.

How Frequent Travelers Actually Get Better Hotel Rooms

Before getting into the details, here’s what stood out immediately after talking to everyone: 4 out of 5 didn’t rely on booking platforms alone

3 out of 5 contacted the hotel before arrival

all 5 avoided vague “upgrade” requests

3 out of 5 timed their check-in later in the day

4 out of 5 had some form of loyalty status

Nobody mentioned luck. Every single one had a repeatable way of doing things.

“I Don’t Book Randomly Anymore” – Luka’s Approach to Booking

The first conversation that caught my attention was with Luka. He travels across Europe for work, easily 20 plus hotel stays a year.

He told me: “I stopped using booking apps for everything. If I care about the stay, I go direct or through someone who has access to better deals.” I asked what difference that actually made. “Last trip to Vienna, booked a basic room. Got a corner room, higher floor, no extra charge.” What he explained next made it click. Hotels treat direct bookings differently. There’s more flexibility, fewer restrictions, and more incentive to offer something extra. Another traveler, Marko, added something interesting here: “I started using a network like Yeti Travel for some of my bookings. Not always, but when I want better value. You can even book your own trips and earn commission on them, which is wild.” That part checked out. According to their FAQ, travelers can become agents and book their own trips and earn commission, essentially learning the process while benefiting from it. Marko explained it in a practical way: “You’re basically treating your own trip like a client booking. That changes how you plan everything.” He also mentioned something I hadn’t considered before: “Agents get access to discounted rates and perks. I’ve seen people get hotel deals or upgrades just from that.” That lines up with how travel advisors work. They often get access to industry rates, discounts, and perks that regular bookings don’t include .

Calling the Hotel Actually Works (And Almost Nobody Does It)

This one surprised me the most.

I always assumed calling a hotel before arrival wouldn’t make much difference. Turns out, it does.

Milan told me: “I call almost every time now. Nothing fancy. Just say I prefer a quiet room or higher floor.” I asked if that actually changes anything. “Yeah. Last time in Bangkok, they upgraded me without me asking. I think it’s because they already noted my request.” Sara had a similar experience: “I called before a birthday stay. Didn’t ask for anything big, just mentioned the occasion. Ended up in a suite.”

When you think about it, it makes sense.

Hotels assign rooms in advance. If you don’t stand out, you’re just another booking.

If you call: your reservation gets flagged

staff may leave notes

you become easier to prioritize

It’s a small move, but it puts you ahead of dozens of silent reservations and gives you more options if you need a pet-friendly room or any other request.

The Biggest Mistake: Asking for an “Upgrade”

Every single person I spoke to said this in some form:

Stop asking for upgrades.

Ana explained it best: “I used to ask for upgrades all the time. Rarely worked. Now I ask for a corner room or higher floor. Works way more often.”

And honestly, once she said it, it felt obvious.

From a hotel’s perspective: “upgrade” sounds expensive and vague

“higher floor” is easy

“quiet room” is manageable

“corner room” is specific

Nikola added: “Corner rooms are usually bigger anyway. You’re basically upgrading without saying it.”

That came up more than once. Two travelers specifically mentioned getting larger rooms just by asking for corner placement.

Timing Your Check-In Changes Everything

I didn’t expect this one, but it came up in three different conversations.

Nikola told me: “If you check in too early, you get whatever was pre assigned. Later, they actually know what’s available.” Jelena said the same thing: “I aim for around 4 or 5 PM. That’s when they’ve sorted everything out.”

Hotels don’t assign all rooms at once. Inventory shifts throughout the day.

Later check-ins benefit from: cancellations

no shows

unsold premium rooms

It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it increases your chances significantly.

Loyalty Helps, Even If You’re Not a “VIP”

I expected loyalty programs to matter only for top tier travelers.

That wasn’t the case.

Four out of five people I spoke to had basic membership levels.

Marko told me: “I’m not high status at all, but I always mention it. It still helps.”

Hotels use loyalty data to identify repeat guests.

Even basic membership signals: familiarity with the brand

potential future bookings

higher long-term value That’s often enough to get: better placement

slightly better rooms

small upgrades

Not dramatic, but noticeable.

One Thing Nobody Talks About: Midweek Advantage

Three travelers mentioned something that doesn’t get enough attention.

Weekday stays.

Jelena said it clearly: “Weekend is packed. Midweek, they have room to move things around.”

Hotels are simply less full during weekdays in many destinations.

That means: more available rooms

more flexibility

higher chance of upgrades

It’s not universal, but it came up enough times to matter.

What I Took From All This

After talking to all five, something became very clear.

People who consistently get better hotel rooms are not doing anything complicated.

They’re just doing a few things slightly better than everyone else.

Here’s the combined approach I’ve started using myself: book directly or through better-connected channels when possible reach out before arrival ask for specific things, not upgrades avoid early check-in if possible mention loyalty status prefer midweek stays when flexible

And honestly, it works. Not every stay turns into a suite, but I’ve noticed:

better room placement

quieter rooms

better views

Which, over time, makes a big difference.

Final Thoughts

Talking to these travelers changed how I look at hotel stays. There’s no secret trick. No hack. No magic phrase.

Just small decisions that align with how hotels actually operate.

Once you understand that, getting a better room stops feeling random. It starts feeling predictable.

And that’s when travel becomes a lot more enjoyable.