By Colette-Janae Buck, Copy Editor

Einstein Bros. Bagels is officially open and ready to serve the EWU campus, offering approximately 28 breakfast bagel and deli sandwiches options and all... Read More »

Recent News Stories

EWU Giving Joy Day raising over $100,000 for scholarships

November 29, 2016

Today in front of John F. Kennedy Library, EWU hosted a “Giving Joy Day” booth in the spirit of Giving Tuesday, an international event held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The event ai... Read More »

Music Department hosts ‘a call to open arms’ gathering

November 22, 2016

Concerns about the current social and political climate has once again brought students together to express their notions of solidarity. Organized by the Music Department, the overarching sentiment was... Read More »