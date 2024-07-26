Top 6 Scenic Drives in Washington State for Nature Lovers

Washington State has some of the most stunning scenic drives for nature lovers.

If you’re looking to experience breathtaking landscapes, here are six routes that offer incredible views and unique stops along the way.

1. North Cascades Highway (State Route 20)

Feature Details Distance 120 miles Route Sedro-Woolley to Winthrop Highlights Mountain vistas, alpine lakes Key Stops Diablo Lake, Washington Pass, Winthrop Best Time to Visit Late spring to early fall

North Cascades Highway, also known as State Route 20, is one of Washington’s most scenic drives. It stretches 120 miles from Sedro-Woolley to Winthrop, passing through the stunning North Cascades National Park. This route offers breathtaking views of rugged mountains, pristine alpine lakes, and lush forests, making it a must-see for nature lovers.

Highlights and Key Stops

Diablo Lake: Known for its striking turquoise waters, Diablo Lake is a popular stop along the highway. There are several viewpoints where you can take in the stunning scenery. The lake gets its unique color from the glacial flour that is suspended in the water.

Additional Attractions

Ross Lake: Another beautiful lake along the route, Ross Lake offers opportunities for boating, fishing, and hiking. The Ross Lake Resort, accessible only by boat or foot, provides a unique lodging experience.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to drive the North Cascades Highway is from late spring to early fall. The road is usually closed in winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanche risk. Late spring and early summer are ideal for viewing waterfalls and wildflowers, while fall offers stunning foliage.

Travel Tips

Fuel Up: Ensure your vehicle is fueled up before starting the drive, as gas stations are sparse along the route.

2. Chuckanut Drive (State Route 11)

Feature Details Distance 21 miles Route Burlington to Bellingham Highlights Coastal views, mountain scenery Key Stops Oyster Dome, Larrabee State Park Best Time to Visit Year-round

Chuckanut Drive, also known as State Route 11, is one of the most scenic coastal drives in Washington. Stretching 21 miles from Burlington to Bellingham, this route offers stunning views of the Chuckanut and Samish Bays, along with access to beautiful state parks and hiking trails.

Highlights and Key Stops

Oyster Dome: One of the most popular hiking destinations along Chuckanut Drive, the Oyster Dome trail offers spectacular views of the San Juan Islands and Samish Bay. The hike is moderately challenging but worth the effort for the panoramic vistas at the top.

Additional Attractions

Samish Bay: Along the drive, there are several pullouts where you can stop to take in the views of Samish Bay. These spots are perfect for taking photos or simply enjoying the tranquil scenery.

Best Time to Visit

Chuckanut Drive is accessible year-round, but each season offers its own unique charm. Spring and summer bring lush greenery and vibrant wildflowers, while fall offers beautiful foliage. Winter can be a bit more challenging due to wet conditions, but the drive remains open and scenic.

3. Palouse Scenic Byway (Highway 195)

Feature Details Distance 120 miles Route Spokane to Lewiston, ID Highlights Rolling hills, farmland Key Stops Steptoe Butte State Park, Kamiak Butte, Pullman Best Time to Visit Spring to fall

The Palouse Scenic Byway, also known as Highway 195, runs through southeastern Washington and is renowned for its stunning rolling hills and expansive farmland. Spanning 120 miles from Spokane to Lewiston, Idaho, this route offers a picturesque journey through one of Washington’s most unique landscapes.

Highlights and Key Stops

Steptoe Butte State Park: Known for its panoramic views, Steptoe Butte rises over 1,000 feet above the surrounding countryside. The drive to the top offers breathtaking vistas of the Palouse region’s patchwork of farmlands.

Additional Attractions

Palouse Falls State Park: Located a bit off the main byway, Palouse Falls is worth the detour. The park features a dramatic waterfall plunging into a deep canyon, creating a spectacular natural scene.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to travel the Palouse Scenic Byway is from spring to fall. In spring, the fields are lush and green, transforming into golden waves of grain by summer. Fall brings vibrant colors to the trees, creating a beautiful contrast against the rolling hills.

Travel Tips

Photography: Bring a camera. The landscapes are incredibly photogenic, with rolling hills and farmland providing endless photo opportunities.

4. Mountain Loop Highway

Feature Details Distance 82 miles Route Granite Falls to Darrington Highlights Forests, mountains, rivers Key Stops Blanca Lake, Mount Pilchuck, Verlot Best Time to Visit Spring to fall

Mountain Loop Highway is a scenic 82-mile drive that circles through the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, starting from Granite Falls and ending in Darrington. This route offers stunning views of dense forests, rivers, and rugged mountains, making it a favorite for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Highlights and Key Stops

Blanca Lake: Known for its striking turquoise color, Blanca Lake is a popular hiking destination along the highway. The hike is challenging but rewarding, with the lake’s vibrant hue set against a backdrop of the surrounding peaks.

Additional Attractions

Big Four Ice Caves: Located near Granite Falls, the Big Four Ice Caves are formed by melting snow and ice at the base of Big Four Mountain. It’s a short, easy hike to reach the caves, which are a popular spot in the summer.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to drive the Mountain Loop Highway is from late spring to early fall. The road can be closed in winter due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. Spring and early summer are ideal for wildflowers and waterfalls, while fall offers vibrant foliage.

Travel Tips

Prepare for Wilderness: Bring plenty of water, snacks, and a map. Cell service can be spotty along the route, so it’s best to be prepared.

5. Olympic Peninsula Loop (Highway 101)

Feature Details Distance 454 miles Route Loop around the Olympic Peninsula Highlights Rainforests, beaches, mountains Key Stops Olympic National Park, Hoh Rainforest, Rialto Beach, Hurricane Ridge Best Time to Visit Year-round, best in summer

The Olympic Peninsula Loop, traveling along Highway 101, offers one of the most diverse and scenic drives in Washington. This 454-mile loop encircles the Olympic Peninsula, showcasing everything from lush rainforests to rugged coastlines and towering mountain ranges. It’s an ideal route for those looking to experience the full spectrum of Washington’s natural beauty.

Highlights and Key Stops

Olympic National Park: This expansive park covers nearly a million acres and includes several distinct ecosystems, from temperate rainforests to alpine meadows. Must-see spots include the Hoh Rainforest, Hurricane Ridge, and the Sol Duc Hot Springs.

Additional Attractions

Lake Crescent: This deep, glacially-carved lake is renowned for its clear, blue waters. It’s a great spot for kayaking, swimming, and picnicking, with several hiking trails around the lake.

Best Time to Visit

While the Olympic Peninsula Loop can be driven year-round, the best time to visit is during the summer months when the weather is more predictable and most attractions are fully accessible. Spring and fall also offer beautiful scenery, with wildflowers in bloom and vibrant autumn colors.

6. Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway (Highway 14)

Feature Details Distance 75 miles Route Vancouver, WA to Maryhill, WA Highlights Waterfalls, lush forests, cliffs Key Stops Beacon Rock, Maryhill Museum of Art, Bonneville Dam Best Time to Visit Spring to fall

The Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway, also known as Highway 14, runs along the Washington side of the Columbia River. This 75-mile drive from Vancouver to Maryhill offers stunning vistas of the river, dramatic waterfalls, lush forests, and towering cliffs, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.

Highlights and Key Stops

Beacon Rock: One of the most prominent landmarks along the Columbia River Gorge, Beacon Rock is an 848-foot monolith with a trail leading to the top. The hike offers breathtaking views of the river and surrounding landscape.

Additional Attractions

Cape Horn: Offering one of the most scenic viewpoints along the gorge, Cape Horn features trails and lookout points that provide panoramic views of the Columbia River and surrounding cliffs.

Best Time to Visit

The best time to drive the Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway is from spring to fall. Spring brings vibrant wildflowers and cascading waterfalls, while fall offers stunning foliage. Summer is also a great time for outdoor activities, but can be more crowded.

Travel Tips

Prepare for Wind: The Columbia River Gorge is known for its strong winds, so be prepared for windy conditions, especially near the river.

Conclusion

Washington State offers an array of stunning scenic drives, each showcasing the state’s diverse natural beauty. From the rugged mountains of the North Cascades Highway to the coastal views of Chuckanut Drive, and the rolling hills of the Palouse Scenic Byway, each route provides unique experiences and breathtaking vistas.

The Mountain Loop Highway immerses travelers in lush forests and majestic peaks, while the Olympic Peninsula Loop offers a journey through rainforests, beaches, and alpine landscapes.