The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

ATF agents arrest 21-year-old Kevin D. Clay outside of his home in Kent, Washington

By Dylan Harris, News Editor
January 2, 2019
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Zip’s in Cheney on Oct. 27 that left three victims with non-life-threatening injuries according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin D. Clay, 21, of Kent, Washington. With the assistance of the ATF Puget Sound Regional Crime Gun Task Force, Clay was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, drive by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Clay was arrested outside of his residence after attempting to flee on foot from ATF agents. Agents executed search warrants and recovered a pistol, ammunition, a cell phone and other items of evidence. He was booked into the King County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release states that court documents relating to the arrest have been sealed due to “the substantial threat to individual safety, threat to effective law enforcement and the possibility that disclosure could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

The Easterner will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues and more information is made available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Dylan Harris, News Editor

Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s news editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    EWU raises over $1.8 million for Giving Joy Day

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Desautel-Hege creates scholarship for communication students

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Students voice thoughts to ASEWU at “EWU Cares About…” event

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    EWU a top recipient of Saudi funding among US colleges

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Alumni creating scholarship for communications students

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    EWU ROTC takes top spot in military badge competition

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    Election Guide 2018

    The Easterner’s election recap

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Police Beat: drugs, drinks, assault and e-cigs

  • Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

    News

    Sexual assault policy faces reform

Navigate Right
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested