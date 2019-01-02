Cheney Zip’s shooting suspect arrested

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Zip’s in Cheney on Oct. 27 that left three victims with non-life-threatening injuries according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin D. Clay, 21, of Kent, Washington. With the assistance of the ATF Puget Sound Regional Crime Gun Task Force, Clay was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, drive by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Clay was arrested outside of his residence after attempting to flee on foot from ATF agents. Agents executed search warrants and recovered a pistol, ammunition, a cell phone and other items of evidence. He was booked into the King County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release states that court documents relating to the arrest have been sealed due to “the substantial threat to individual safety, threat to effective law enforcement and the possibility that disclosure could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.”

The Easterner will continue to follow this story as the investigation continues and more information is made available.