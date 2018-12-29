Wildcats take advantage of Eagle scoring drought

The Eagles regroup before Weber State takes two free throw attempts in Saturday's 84-72 point loss to Weber State. The Wildcats outscored EWU by eight points in the second half.

The Eagles aimed to leave their nonconference schedule behind them, entering conference play last place in the Big Sky against Weber State on Saturday.

Weber State handed EWU its biggest home loss against a conference opponent since falling 73-61 against North Dakota on Jan. 30, 2014.

The Eagles (2-10, 0-1) lost to the Wildcats (7-5, 1-0) by a score of 84-72, despite jumping out to an early 13-point lead with 10:07 remaining in the first half.

Head coach Shantay Legans said that it was a game the team should win.

“We were playing against one of the premier teams in the league,” Legans said. “But at the same time I think we are one of the premier teams in the league too. If we can’t defend our home court and do the things we are supposed to do when other teams come in here, it’s going to be a long season.”

EWU did not make a field goal in the second half for seven minutes and 28 seconds, shooting 0-10 from the field. Weber out-scored the Eagles 47-39 in the second half.

Junior forward Mason Peatling led the way for EWU with a career-high 25 points in just his second game back from an injury that left him sidelined for a majority of nonconference play. Peatling said that he is still getting back to full strength.

“I’m getting more and more confidence every game,” Peatling said. “I think the longer the season goes, and the more I’m out there the more I will sort of get the flow and we will get the pieces working well together.”

Peatling also played on Dec. 21 in EWU’s 92-73 win over Corban University where he scored four points and had a team-high seven rebounds in 18 minutes of game time.

Weber State shot 53.4 percent from the field in the game, including eight of 15 from 3-point range. The Eagles managed just 38.8 percent from the field, including six of 18 from 3-point range.

EWU will have a one day break before returning to Reese Court against Idaho State on Dec. 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and will be the last home game until rival Montana comes to Cheney on Jan. 10.