Jackrabbits outpace Eagles

Sophomore guard Jacob Davison sizes up a SDSU defender on Tuesday. Davison finished the game with a team high 20 points.

Coming back from a winless month-long five-game road trip, EWU was in need of a win to gain momentum toward the end of the nonconference schedule, when the team came up against South Dakota State on Tuesday.

For the sixth straight time a win didn’t come.

The Eagles (1-9) fell to the Jackrabbits (10-4) 74-64. SDSU jumped out to a 7-0 run, and although EWU drew within one point eight times, never gave up the lead.

“They made plays,” head coach Shantay Legans said. “There were some opportunities. We missed a shot, we turned it over once, we gave up a 3-pointer and had a missed blown assignment. They showed their veteran savvy.”

Each time the Eagles had an opportunity to take the lead they either rushed a 3-point shot, or made a turnover.

SDSU All-American senior forward Mike Daum led the way for the Jackrabbits, scoring 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Senior forward Jesse Hunt was tasked with guarding Daum for the majority of the game.

“He’s a terrific player,” Hunt said. “I’ve been watching him play since I was a freshman, it was great coach trusted me to guard him, but he played really well tonight. He just outworked me today.”

Sophomore guard Jacob Davison lead the team with 20 points, his most since scoring 25 against North Dakota State on Dec. 8.

As a team the Eagles hoisted 38 shots from behind the arc, making 13 of those attempts for 34.2 percent. SDSU outscored EWU 32-14 in the paint and added 12 more points from the free throw line.

“We’re getting better,” Legans said. “This little break after our game on friday I think will get us back and healthy.”

EWU is back on Reese court on Friday, Dec. 21 when they host Corban University at 2:05 p.m. The game will be the last of a rough nonconference schedule for the Eagles, who start Big Sky play against Weber State at home on Dec. 29.