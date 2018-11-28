The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

EWU's annual Giving Joy day blossoms with help from local Cheney merchant

By Kaisa Siipola, Reporter
November 28, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chet’s Flowers, a local flower shop in Cheney,  made a first-time contribution on Nov. 27 for Giving Joy Day.

“EWU Public Relations Students Society of America, PRSSA,  has been helping the university promote Giving Joy Day for the past two years,” public relations lecturer Jessica Boyer said. “This year PRSSA is partnering with Chet’s Flowers to help spread joy among the EWU community.”

PRSSA is partnering with Chet’s Flowers to emphasize that EWU is proud of supporting local businesses in Cheney and show the significance of supporting local businesses.

Boyer had made the suggestion to collaborate with Chet’s Flowers during a PRSSA meeting and Kiara Wiedman, treasurer of PRSSA, reached out to Chet’s Flowers to coordinate for Giving Joy Day.

Three bouquets were distributed to catering, the alumni office and the president’s office and, 100 carnations were donated for Giving Joy Day by Chet’s Flowers, according to Kimberly Pearson and Joy Paul, managers of the shop.

Chet’s Flowers has been in Cheney for 90 years and it’s their first time contributing to Giving Joy Day, according to Pearson and Paul.

Giving Joy Day has been EWU’s version of the international Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to encouraging generosity and goodwill, which occurs annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since 2012, according to the EWU website.  

“The three goals on Giving Joy Day are to raise $275,000 for EWU student scholarships and all areas of need, receive donations from all 50 states and to feel and share joy,” Assistant Director of Annual Giving, Kyndell White said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Writer
Kaisa Siipola, Reporter

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    Desautel-Hege creates scholarship for communication students

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    Students voice thoughts to ASEWU at “EWU Cares About…” event

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    EWU a top recipient of Saudi funding among US colleges

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    Alumni creating scholarship for communications students

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    EWU ROTC takes top spot in military badge competition

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    Election Guide 2018

    The Easterner’s election recap

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    Police Beat: drugs, drinks, assault and e-cigs

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    Sexual assault policy faces reform

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    EWU honors veterans with library display

  • Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

    News

    EWU students and organizations join together for Unity Day

Navigate Right
The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy