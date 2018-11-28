Chet’s Flowers help EWU give joy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Chet’s Flowers, a local flower shop in Cheney, made a first-time contribution on Nov. 27 for Giving Joy Day.

“EWU Public Relations Students Society of America, PRSSA, has been helping the university promote Giving Joy Day for the past two years,” public relations lecturer Jessica Boyer said. “This year PRSSA is partnering with Chet’s Flowers to help spread joy among the EWU community.”

PRSSA is partnering with Chet’s Flowers to emphasize that EWU is proud of supporting local businesses in Cheney and show the significance of supporting local businesses.

Boyer had made the suggestion to collaborate with Chet’s Flowers during a PRSSA meeting and Kiara Wiedman, treasurer of PRSSA, reached out to Chet’s Flowers to coordinate for Giving Joy Day.

Three bouquets were distributed to catering, the alumni office and the president’s office and, 100 carnations were donated for Giving Joy Day by Chet’s Flowers, according to Kimberly Pearson and Joy Paul, managers of the shop.

Chet’s Flowers has been in Cheney for 90 years and it’s their first time contributing to Giving Joy Day, according to Pearson and Paul.

Giving Joy Day has been EWU’s version of the international Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to encouraging generosity and goodwill, which occurs annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving since 2012, according to the EWU website.

“The three goals on Giving Joy Day are to raise $275,000 for EWU student scholarships and all areas of need, receive donations from all 50 states and to feel and share joy,” Assistant Director of Annual Giving, Kyndell White said.