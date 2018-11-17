Aussie bests the Kangaroos

Senior forward Jesse Hunt shoots the game tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Hunt scored a career-high 32 points.

Senior forward Jesse Hunt shoots the game tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime. Hunt scored a career-high 32 points.

It took a game tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and a career-high 32 points from senior forward Jesse Hunt, but EWU got into the win column for the first time this season.

The Eagles (1-3) beat UMKC (0-5) by a score of 87-80 in the subregional consolation game of the 2K Classic. The previous day EWU lost to subregional champion Wisconsin Green Bay by a score of 82-78.

Hunt led EWU in points and rebounds in both games, tallying consecutive double-doubles on Reese Court. He had 12 rebounds against UMKC to go with his 32 points, and 10 rebounds with 15 points against Green Bay.

After hitting the game tying 3-pointer, Hunt went on to hit two more in overtime. He said the shot at the end of regulation was a great moment for him.

“When you see a couple go in you feel more comfortable,” Hunt said. “I’ve worked really hard coming back from an injury on my jump shot and stuff, so to see them go in is pretty cool.”

Both of the Eagles season-opening home games went into overtime. Against Green Bay, EWU were down in overtime early and never caught back up. Against UMKC, the Eagles did the opposite.

EWU didn’t give up the lead after senior guard Ty Gibson hit a 3-pointer a minute into the overtime period.

“Those are like Big Sky teams out there,” head coach Shantay Legans said about the two games. “We’re gaining experience, freshman are getting to play and we’re getting to see who can step up in certain moments.”

Hunt scored eight points in overtime, nearly as many as UMKC’s team overtime total of 11 points.

The Eagles won’t play again at home for nearly a month, when South Dakota State comes to Cheney on Dec. 18. EWU will be on the road for the next five games.

Legans said the road games will bring a lot of team comradery.

“Good team meals and hanging out,” Legans said. “That’s when you get to hangout with your fellas. It’s something we look forward to.”

EWU continues its nonconference schedule against the University of Washington in Seattle on Nov. 27.