The Easterner’s election recap

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Voters nationwide had high hopes for the Nov. 6 midterm elections. Democrats were hoping for a blue wave, while Republicans hoped to hang on to the House and Senate. Neither side got everything they had hoped for, but both were left with some good news. Democrats won the House, and Republicans held on to the Senate, and even gained some seats.

The Easterner covered four local races and two initiative proposals in its election guide before Nov. 6. As votes continue to be counted, all but one of these races seem to be decided. The results listed below are from the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

Candidate Races

In Eastern Washington’s most anticipated race, Cathy McMorris Rodgers will once again hold on to her spot as U.S. Representative from the 5th District. Lisa Brown and her supporters had high hopes, but Brown ultimately conceded on election night. At the time this story was written, McMorris Rodgers has received nearly 55 percent of the votes.

In the race for the 6th District’s state Senate seat, Republican Jeff Holy beat out Democrat newcomer Jessa Lewis. He will be replacing Sen. Michael Baumgartner who opted not to run for this position. Holy currently leads Lewis by over 10 percentage points.

Republican Mike Volz has a lead of over seven percentage points, positioning him to keep his seat in the 6th District House. Volz has already served one term in this position.

The race for the other seat in the 6th District House is still too close to call. Republican Jenny Graham holds a narrow lead of just 814 votes over Democrat Dave Wilson. Votes are still being counted, making this a race to keep an eye on.

Initiatives

Initiative 1631, a proposed carbon fee on top polluters, was not a close race. Roughly 56 percent of voters have voted “No” on the carbon fee. Initiative 1634, which would make it illegal to impose taxes on groceries and sugary drinks, is similarly one sided. About 55 percent of voters have voted “Yes.”