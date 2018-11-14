U.S. Midterm results return checks and balances to government

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2018 midterm elections are over. Who won? It depends who is asked. Both sides are certainly claiming victory. For example, on election night, President Trump tweeted, “Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!”

Others would call this.. um… fake news?

“Tomorrow will be a new day in America,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California told her supporters on election night.

Can both sides be right? Kind of. It is undeniable that it was a great election for the Democrats in the House. They will begin the next term with a double-digit majority.

Meanwhile, the Republicans extended their majority in the Senate. This is no small thing. It is, after all, the Senate that approves appointments to such positions as the Supreme Court. It will be that much harder for the Democrats to block any future picks.

So, determining an overall winner can be a bit foggy. However, one outcome is undeniable. The Democrats taking the House adds much needed checks and balances back into our government.

The true winners here are the American people. No longer are we under single-party rule. To get things done now, both sides will have to work together.

For a country so divided, this is really the best thing that could have happened. At the end of the day, we aren’t liberals and conservatives. We are Americans.

When we are as divided as we are currently, finding laws and policy that both sides can agree on is the best way to bring us together. And there is no better way of doing that than requiring leaders of the two sides to work together to get laws passed.

As students, we all have had an instance where we have to work with other students who may have differing opinions to our own. Guess what? We make it work. We do it every day. Now, we are asking our elected leaders to do the same.

One seat that was not flipped was Washington’s 5th District. Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers held off challenger Lisa Brown in a convincing decision.

Before the election, McMorris Rodgers told The Easterner that she would be comfortable working with the other side.

“I’ve had 10 bills that have passed the House this Congress,” McMorris Rodgers said. “And all of the legislation I’ve introduced has been brought forward with bipartisan support. I’ve reached across the aisle, built the relationships necessary to be able to work together on these important issues. And that’s my commitment, to continue to get results and results is built upon building trust and bridging the divide and then getting it done.”

It’s time for leaders from both sides to set the example for the rest of the country, and work together. Voters should take note of the leaders who refuse to do so.