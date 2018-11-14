Easterner Asks: Whats your major?

What is your major, what do you want to do with it, and how did you pick it?
By Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor
November 14, 2018
Eliana Bissell, Freshman
“I think I am going to go into nursing. I am still fifty-fifty between that and business, but I think nursing is the route. I chose nursing because it seems like a career that is always needed.”
Patrick Dean, Junior
In high school, I got cancer. So, I decided I want to be a doctor. It just kind of got me in that field and that became my interest from being in that situation
Bryant Hales, Freshman
I am a math education major. Just growing up, I always had an interest in math, and my math teachers back in high school were really cool.
David Lang, Senior
I am VCD [Visual Communication Design] major. A friend of mine helped me get a job at the MMC [Multimedia Commons], and then that’s what they do. They do a lot of design stuff there, and I kind of fell in love with it.
Jenna Knight, Sophomore
I am a nursing major. I had a couple opportunities to explore the medical field, and I loved it. The main goal right now is to be an army nurse.
Tatyana Jones, Freshman
My major is pre-nursing. I currently work in a pharmacy, and I see a lot of patients and everything. I want to be in the frontline helping everybody.
