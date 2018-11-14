Easterner Asks: Whats your major?

Women’s basketball gets into the win column

November 14, 2018

Junior forward Uriah Howard led the way for the women’s basketball team, on the way to earning the...

The Easterner’s election recap

November 14, 2018

Voters nationwide had high hopes for the Nov. 6 midterm elections. Democrats were hoping for a blue wave,...

Guest column: Senior shares Associated Press election night experience

November 14, 2018

Johanna Cranford is a senior at EWU studying communications, public relations and art. Guest columns...

U.S. Midterm results return checks and balances to government

November 14, 2018

The 2018 midterm elections are over. Who won? It depends who is asked. Both sides are certainly claiming...