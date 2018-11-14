The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

A glimpse into “Working”

By Bailey Monteith, Photographer

November 14, 2018

 

Bailey Monteith
In this collection of photos, students perform "Working" the musical on opeining night at the EWU Theatre. The musical featured solo and ensemble pieces with characters singing about their jobs.
