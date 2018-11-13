VCD Club invites students to compete in ogre drawing contest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EWU’s Visual Communication Design Club will host a Shrek Draw Off on Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. in the Computer Engineering Building 125.

“This is my last quarter and I really wanted to do a Shrek Draw Off,” senior and vice president of VCD Club Makenzie Ley said. “So I just took control and said ‘hey guys, we’re doing this’, and everyone so far has been pretty enthusiastic.”

The event is a competition in which students can watch a Shrek movie, eat snacks and ultimately compete to win the honor of best Shrek drawing.

Draw offs are a kind of VCD Club tradition, according to Ley.

“One of the first [VCD Club] events I went to was a draw off,” Ley said. “And it was just really fun. It’s fun but it’s also a little competitive. Like, I don’t want this to be like a super high strung intense thing. You don’t have to draw if you go.”

Draw offs are just one of the multiple events that VCD Club puts on to bring the club together for fun, according to VCD Club President Allan Pettigrew.

Ley says she chose a Shrek themed competition because it’s become a cultural phenomenon.

“You know, [Shrek] came back,” Ley said. “There’s a lot of memes about it and I think it was honestly made as a joke movie. But it just, it was so clever that it just attached itself to people. I don’t know about you, but I grew up and I feel like I watched it a hundred times. And you had like half the scenes memorized. I think a lot of people relate to that and a lot of people are excited about it.”

In Wisconsin last summer, Ley went to a ShrekFest where she met an artist working on an animated remake of the original Shrek movie. Ley says her connection could possibly screen the remake at the event, two weeks before it’s released to the public.

While the draw offs are mostly made up students in VCD Club, everyone is welcome to participate in the event.

Students who attend will be provided with paper and art supplies for their drawings.

“I hope they have fun,” Ley said. “I hope it brings us closer together through the love of Shrek.”•