Cheney Zip’s shooting update: Suspect being held at Spokane County Jail

Area around First Street Zip's taped off following Oct. 27 shooting. Three male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement believes they may have arrested the man responsible for shooting and injuring three people at Zip’s on Oct. 27 on a separate charge.

According to court documents, Thaishaun Hunter, 20, was arrested on Nov. 5 for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Spokane County Jail.

Police recovered a Spokane County District Court document from the scene of the Zip’s shooting amongst some of the spent bullet casings. The document was a warrant for a minor to appear in court for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Police records revealed that the car in this case, a silver Volvo, was involved in a drive-by shooting in Spokane on Oct. 23. Surveillance was set up on the Spokane home the vehicle is registered to.

Two males were seen leaving the Spokane home and entering an Uber rideshare vehicle. Law enforcement stopped the Uber, and were given consent by the driver to search her vehicle. Officers discovered a bottle of vodka and a fanny pack that felt like it contained a gun inside.

The passengers in the Uber were identified as Hunter and Oray Pfeifer. Pfeifer told detectives that the fanny pack belonged to Hunter.

A witness of the Zip’s shooting, who wished to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, was shown a photograph of the silver Volvo. The person claimed to be “98 percent sure” the Volvo was the same type of vehicle they saw flee from the shooting.

After obtaining a warrant to search the fanny pack, law enforcement discovered a loaded revolver and an LG cellphone. A warrant to search the phone was obtained, and evidence revealed that the phone belonged to Hunter.

Hunter already has an extensive criminal history. He has felony convictions for second-degree assault, leading organized crime, third-degree assault, manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, second-degree robbery and first-degree theft dating back to 2014.

The organized crime conviction stems from when Hunter was 17 years old and was found to have orchestrated a prostitution ring in Spokane with the help of his younger brother out of their mother’s home.

Hunter had been instructing his younger brother on how to run the operation while he was locked up at a juvenile detention center. Police say the two were recruiting teens, some as young as 14 years old, for prostitution.

Hunter is a confirmed gang member of the “Gangster Disciples from the NFL Set” according to court documents.

The Easterner will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information is made available.