Fiber artist Kimber Follevaag and photographer Sylvia Darcy collaborate to break barriers

A collaborative sculpture made of square pieces of cloth representing personal experiences. "Cage Doll" will be open Nov. 8-10 and 15-17 from 6-8 p.m. | Courtesy of Kimber Follevaag's Facebook page.

Fiber artist Kimber Follevaag and photographer Sylvia Darcy are hosting their gallery show “Cage Doll” at the Washington Cracker Building in Spokane. According to the exhibit statement, the exhibit will explore the barriers that hold women back as well as the power women draw on as they flourish.

The artists hope the exhibit will deepen understanding of what it means to be powerful and free of cages.

The exhibit includes a collaborative community piece made up of cloth square representations of personal experiences related to empowerment from women in response to the show. The exhibit will be open Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17 from 6-8 p.m.