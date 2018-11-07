Fiber artist Kimber Follevaag and photographer Sylvia Darcy collaborate to break barriers
November 7, 2018
Filed under Arts & Features
Fiber artist Kimber Follevaag and photographer Sylvia Darcy are hosting their gallery show “Cage Doll” at the Washington Cracker Building in Spokane. According to the exhibit statement, the exhibit will explore the barriers that hold women back as well as the power women draw on as they flourish.
The artists hope the exhibit will deepen understanding of what it means to be powerful and free of cages.
The exhibit includes a collaborative community piece made up of cloth square representations of personal experiences related to empowerment from women in response to the show. The exhibit will be open Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17 from 6-8 p.m.
