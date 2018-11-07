Wheatland Express: New holiday transportation options available for out-of-town students

The Wheatland Express is a new holiday transportation option for EWU students. The system offers travel to a number of cities on the west side, including Bellevue, Ellensburg, Renton and Tacoma | Courtesy of Wheatland Express

The Wheatland Express is a new holiday transportation option for EWU students. The system offers travel to a number of cities on the west side, including Bellevue, Ellensburg, Renton and Tacoma | Courtesy of Wheatland Express

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Making the journey across the Snoqualmie Pass seems to be one way to add stress and inconvenience to students’ and families’ holiday seasons.

Through its latest transportation addition, the Wheatland Express shuttle, EWU hopes to alleviate the worry that might come with traveling for students and staff eager to head home for Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations.

“A lot of parents don’t want their kids driving, and a lot of the kids that I talked to don’t want to be driving in the snow,” Michelle Rasmussen, director of Campus Services said. “The roads are really getting pretty wild.”

The Wheatland Express will provide safe travel options from Cheney and Spokane to a number of cities on the west side, including Bellevue, Ellensburg, Renton and Tacoma, according to the Wheatland Express website.

WSU started experimenting with offering Wheatland Express services to its students about three years ago. The word did not catch on initially. The first couple of shuttles offered held only one student each.

WSU now fills about 15 to 20 buses, according to Rasmussen.

EWU aims to follow WSU’s example. The transportation department has already been working with other EWU departments and directors to make sure students are aware of the Wheatland Express.

“I think once it catches on, it’s gonna be just like it was at WSU,” Rasmussen said. “It’s just a matter of getting the word out there.”

The department is working to make access to information about the Wheatland Express as easy as possible to further promote and fulfill its mission stated on its site. Students, for example, can quickly find information on routes, dates, times and ticket costs through the Wheatland Express website.

By bringing the Wheatland Express to the EWU campus, the university is going the extra mile to ensure student safety.

For more information about the Wheatland Express, visit wheatlandexpress.com, or contact EWU parking and transportation services directly at 509-359-7275.