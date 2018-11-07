Easterner Asks: Midterm Elections

What are your thoughts on the midterm elections?
By Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor
November 7, 2018
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Taylor Schemenaur, Freshman
“I’m really excited. I think we have a lot of potential for change. I think a lot of people who didn’t vote last time will vote now and I’m really excited for that.”
Samantha Proctor, Freshman
“The topic on immigration is pretty serious, and people should look more into that and focus on that. America is the land of the free and it was set up for that reason.”
Ryan Houghton, Senior
“A lot of issues concern me, and I feel like there is a lot of fear mongering over immigration right now. I feel like that is something that needs to stop and needs to be voted out.”
David Hicks, Senior
“I have no clue. All I know about is Lisa Brown and Cathy McMorris Rodgers. I tend to lean to more blue. Maybe it is the social media I listen to that is more blue and I see more of that opinion. I don’t have enough information to make an informed decision. What I am worried about is global warming issues and net neutrality trying to keep education as free as possible.”
Austin Macdonald
“I took a look more into [initiative] 1631. I’m not about that. I pay a lot for gas and don’t want to pay more. Weed and gun control are issues for me. [I am] pro weed and anti gun control.”
Jenna Pefley, Freshman
“It’s honestly stressful. There is so much controversy and everyone thinks their opinion is right. There is a lot of fake news out right now and it’s hard who to trust.”
