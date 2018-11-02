Election Guide Podcast

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

By Michael Brock, Jeremy Burnham, and Dylan Harris
November 2, 2018
Filed under Audio, Election Guide 2018, Multimedia, News

The Easterner’s Michael Brock, Jeremy Burnham and Dylan Harris explain the ins and outs of this year’s midterm elections. Listen to this podcast to learn more about how YOU will be affected by the results of the election.

About the Writers
Michael Brock, Editor in Chief

Michael Brock is The Easterner’s Editor in Chief. Brock, a senior studying journalism, was born and raised in Petersburg, Alaska. He is in his second year with the Easterner and has plans to pursue a career in sports writing after college.

Email: [email protected]

Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor

Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year with The Easterner, having spent 2017-18 as a sports reporter and copy editor.

Dylan Harris, Copy Editor

Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s copy editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.

