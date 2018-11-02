Election Guide Podcast
November 2, 2018
The Easterner’s Michael Brock, Jeremy Burnham and Dylan Harris explain the ins and outs of this year’s midterm elections. Listen to this podcast to learn more about how YOU will be affected by the results of the election.
Michael Brock is The Easterner’s Editor in Chief. Brock, a senior studying journalism, was born and raised in Petersburg, Alaska. He is in his second year with the Easterner and has plans to pursue a career in sports writing after college.
