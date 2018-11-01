Veterans to give perspectives on post-military life

25-year army veteran, and former Navy medic will educate students with "Got Your 6" program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

“Got Your 6” (meaning “got your back” in military terms) is about guiding faculty, staff and students to learn more about military culture, understand the veteran’s transition process and develop retention and support strategies.

For students to form a better understanding of what veterans go through and their outcomes after serving, there will be an event on Thursday, Nov. 15 in Tawanka 215 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We talk to hundreds of people a year to ensure that we have an impact and inform by providing different perspectives whether that means speaking to a classroom for 45 minutes, or holding an event like the one on Nov. 15,” Director of the Veterans Resource Center Dave Millet said.

The two presenters at the event will be Millet, a 25-year army veteran and Alan Basham, a former Navy medical evacuation corpsman with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam and former senior lecturer in the EWU psychology department.

“With close to 600 veterans, service members and their families on our campus, you will more than likely work with or teach these great students,” Millet said.

The attendance is limited to 60 people with no cost to attend thanks to The Aurora Foundation for providing the “Got Your 6” program a grant. RSVP for the event at gotyour6seminar2018.eventbrite.com.