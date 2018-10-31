The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Looking Back: Halloween haunts in the Art Building

The elevator responds to your call, invites you in, then closes you out with a concrete brick wall. This photo was featured in The Easterner Nov. 7, 1974.

Courtesy of EWU Archives, The Easterner v. 26, no. 7, p.9

October 31, 2018
This article was originally published in The Easterner on Nov. 7, 1974.

Hauntings Strange Happenings

By way of definitions: “Hauntingsmay be read as “strange happenings;” “AB” is not a refuge from Londonderry, but our catalog symbol for “Art Building;” “Hallsyou may define as you wish.

For a new building on campus, the Art Building in the School of Fine Arts Complex should not be subjected to hauntings. It is less than four years old and fortified on all cardinal points of the compass by four bastions of academic power. But haunted it seems to be.

Elevator Happening

Take the elevator incident, the first of five happenings of last year. The elevator came upon call of the pushed button. The door opened only to reveal NO opening. A solid wall of concrete blocks greeted the visitor and without a cask of Amontillado.

Out-House Appears

Or, take incident number two. Overnight, an outhouseish structure appeared in the vestibule of the building. It also had a door which could be opened to reveal believe it or not a giant fish dressed in blue jeans swinging on a swing.

Balloon Attacks

Still not convinced? The next morning, Professor of Painting, Tom Askman opened his office door to find the orifice and the entire space occupied completely by a huge balloon.

Up to this point, all incidents carried a kind of innocence. But the very next day, another balloon was found occupying most of the space in the gallery. When discovered by the recently departed chairman of the Art Department, Dr. Radford Thomas, the balloon knocked him to the ground and tried to roll over him. Only the quick actions of art major, Judy McKeehan, saved him from a mushy end.

My visit with you ends here. Photographic evidence is presented here with although the actual evidence is gone. Gone, that is, except for the gallery.  

