Easterner Asks: The PUB

How do you feel about the PUB and was it worth the wait?
By Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor
October 31, 2018
Owen Robinson, Freshman
“It was worth the wait, for sure. It’s a major bummer because I wish it could be opened up sooner.”
Johnny Le, Sophomore
“Honestly, it looks really nice from the pictures and videos I’ve seen. My old CA works there tight now, so he gave me a whole inside tour about it. I wish it was open.”
“I have been waiting for the PUB jobs to open up which is frustrating, but I get it. It’s construction and happens all the time.”
Gabriel Sands, Freshman
“I kind of expected it was going to be delayed […] But honestly, I think it’s going to be worth the wait just knowing how much stuff is going to be in there.”
Jeremy Beal
“I want to take advantage of the resources and food that’s in there. I think it was worth the wait. Even with setbacks I think they did a pretty good job on it.”
Alana Keliipuleole
“I’m excited for the PUB. I feel disappointed, but I understand that it keeps getting pushed back. I get it. Safety and all. I understand.”
