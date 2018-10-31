Volz and Murano run for the House

House Position 1 seat in Washington's 6th Legislative District will either welcome back an incumbent or greet a new face.

Republican Mike Volz (left) and Democrat Kay Murano (right) are both running for a seat in Washington's state House. Volz has held the position since 2016.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Volz is looking to fend off Democrat newcomer Kay Murano for House Position 1 in Washington state’s 6th Legislative District. Volz was elected to this position in 2016. The 6th District includes Cheney, Medical Lake, Airway Heights and a small portion of Spokane.

Volz’s Background

Volz has lived in Spokane for most of his life. In addition to his state House seat, he is currently serving as the chief deputy treasurer for Spokane County. He previously worked as assistant director of finance for Spokane Transit, as controller for a music company, as a financial analyst for a large medical service company and as a military police officer in the Army.

Murano’s Background

Murano has lived in Spokane her entire life. She has no previous political experience, and says she is “not a career politician or bureaucrat” in the Washington state Voters’ Pamphlet. Murano is the acting executive director for the Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium and has worked at Volunteers of America, Catholic Charities of Spokane and the Lilac Bloomsday Association.

On Education

Volz is running in large part due to issues revolving around education. He told The Spokesman-Review that education issues got him started in politics and that he plans on continuing his efforts should he be re-elected. The Spokesman-Review also reported that Volz wants to continue supporting more skill or trade classes and believes there should be more sufficient education funding.

Murano also views education as a top priority for the 6th District. She agrees with Volz that there needs to be more funding for schools, as reported by The Spokesman-Review.

“I will fight to make college more affordable and to expand other post-secondary opportunities like trade schools and apprenticeships to get everyone on a career path,” Murano said on her campaign’s website.

Differing Platforms

Aside from the issue of education, Volz hopes to bring jobs to Spokane, make the state government more fiscally responsible and reform tax laws, according to his campaign’s website. Volz’s statement provided for the Washington state Voters’ Pamphlet says he opposes tax increases and needless regulation.

Murano lists several of her other stances on important issues on her campaign’s website. She plans to push for lower property taxes in an effort to make housing more affordable, make health care more affordable and available, expand background checks for gun buyers and be accountable and transparent to 6th District constituents. •