Eagles crush Cougars, hold first place

EWU scores nine goals on its way to tenth win

EWU celebrates after scoring a goal. The Eagles are 10-1 after joining the Pac-8 this year.

The EWU club hockey team (10-1) kept up its hot start to the season Friday, defeating the Washington State Cougars (0-5) by a score of 9-1 in Cheney, and remaining first place in the PAC-8 conference.

The Eagles started off strong and didn’t look back, scoring four goals in the first period and securing a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“The guys were just going,” said senior forward Matt Lucero, who finished with a goal and two assists. “We definitely wanted to come out to a hot start. We just wanted to get the ball rolling.”

Junior forward Zachary Meicho scored his first career hat trick for EWU, and sophomore Bobby LaRue led the team with four points, by securing two goals and two assists.

“[We] capitalized on the chances we got,” LaRue said. “The whole team contributed, so that was a real key to tonight’s win.”

Sophomore forward Will Mix scored the Eagles’ first goal of the night, and freshman forward Mitch Hunt added another goal seven minutes later. Meicho and LaRue scored the other two goals of the first period for EWU, which led 4-0 going into the first intermission. LaRue then scored the only goal of the second period. Meicho scored two goals in the third period, with Hunt and Lucero adding goals to bringing EWU’s total to nine.

WSU’s only goal was scored in the third period, the Cougars only goal on 43 shots. Senior goalie Tyler O’Donnell made 42 saves.

Senior defenseman Jason Shuck, said that O’Donnell’s play was a key to the victory.

“[O’Donnell] pretty much does his own thing,” Shuck said. “As long as we keep guys out of the front of the net he can save everything that’s coming at him. We rely on him a lot and he held up pretty [well] for us today.”

EWU returns to action Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 for a two game series with Montana Tech, a team that they swept on the road last weekend. EWU head coach Pat Hanlon expects a tough matchup from Tech in the rematch series.

“They work hard,” Hanlon said. “They don’t quit, they keep coming at you, and just play really good, fundamental, sound hockey. They forecheck very aggressively, so they’ll make our defensemen work […] they’re just going to give you 60 minutes both nights.”

Both games will be at the URC with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. The games are free of charge to students with ID and $5 for the general public.