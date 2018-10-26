The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Spokane’s MAC displays Group f/64 gallery until February

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane. The MAC will host images from Group f/64 through Feb. 3, 2019.

Courtesy of Colin Mulvany, The Spokesman-Review

Courtesy of Colin Mulvany, The Spokesman-Review

By Erik Rötness, A & F Editor
October 26, 2018
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane is currently displaying nearly 50 images from Group f/64 through Feb. 3, 2019.  

Group f/64 was an informal group of Bay Area photographers consisting of Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham, John Paul Edwards, Preston Holder, Consuelo Kanaga, Alma Lavenson, Sonya Noskowiak, Henry Swift, Willard Van Dyke, Brett Weston and Edward Weston.

The “Modern Masters: Group f/64” exhibit includes works from Adams, Cunningham, Van Dyke, Brett Weston and Edward Weston.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bank of America to bring ‘Modern Masters’ to Spokane,” said Executive Director of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture Wesley P. Jessup. “The artists of f/64 viewed the world from a perspective ahead of its time and redefined photography as a key art medium.”

f/64 was named after the smallest aperture available in large format cameras at the time. The group was dedicated to capturing pure photography, writing in their manifesto that “the members of Group f/64 believe that photography, as an art form, must develop along lines defined by the actualities and limitations of the photographic medium, and must always remain independent of ideological conventions of art and aesthetics that are reminiscent of a period and culture antedating the growth of the medium itself.”

General admission for the exhibit is $10 and student admission is $8.

About the Writer
Erik Rötness, Arts & Features Editor

Erik Rötness is The Easterner’s Arts and Entertainment Editor. Rötness, a senior studying Journalism and Public Relations, is from the Tri-Cities, Washington. He plans to work in the Public Relations field after college.

