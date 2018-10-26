EWU running club takes off

Members of the running club jog along the sidewalk outside of the EWU campus.Kaylin Signor and Nora Kelley founded the club this year.

Kaylin Signor and Nora Kelley were at their new student orientation last August as they prepared for their first year at EWU, when Signor asked Club Sports Coordinator Travis Allen if there was a running club she could participate in. Allen said there wasn’t, so Signor and Kelley decided to start one themselves.

Originally, Allen didn’t think that the running club would come to fruition, but Signor continued to email him.

“[Signor] had asked if there was a running club, and Travis said ‘No, but you can start one,’” Kelley said. “I went and talked to her afterward and said, ‘I would totally be down to start a running club with you, because I’ve been looking for one too.’”

Signor and Kelley advertised the new club through a table at Rec-splosion—a Welcome Week event held on campus a few days before school starts. There, they discovered there were other students who wanted to join.

“We had a table at Rec-splosion, got some people interested, and have gone from there,” Signor said.

The club meets six days a week, with Saturday serving as a day off. Signor serves as the president and Kelley is the vice president. They meet at the Dressler basketball courts and run to various locations depending on the day.

“We run, honestly, anywhere around campus,” Signor said. “Sometimes we’ll run up behind the stadium, or into town. Usually we run three or four miles, but would like to work it up to five a day.”

Runners are not required to attend every meeting. Members are encouraged to show up based on their schedules, and most runs occur during the evening. The runs start at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., depending on members’ preference, and start at 2 p.m. on Fridays.

Signor and Kelley estimate that there are currently about four to six regular members in the club. Four is the minimum number to maintain official club status at EWU, so they are happy with the current totals, but would like to see growth. They also hope to receive help financially.

“I definitely want to have more people,” Kelley said. “I’d also like to have a budget.”

While many club members have track and field backgrounds, the purpose of the club is to provide a place for people of all speeds and skill levels to be able to run.

“[We] really want to give people on campus a fun, safe place to run,” Signor said. “If you want to run, you can run. We have a lot of different skill levels, some people are crazy fast, some people are just starting to run. We still usually run together.”

Kelley added that she feels it’s important to be welcoming to all people, given her leadership role in the club.

“I [want] to make our members feel welcome, and make sure that no matter how fast or slow they are, they’re included,” Kelley said. “Their run matters, because we’re not fast, we’re just people that want to run for fun.”

Members of the club have found it to be a fun and relaxing experience. Student Kristin Mansker was drawn to the club right away when she met Signor and Kelley at their Rec-splosion table.

“I talked to Kaylin and Nora and they were both really nice, so that initially got me interested,” Mansker said. “I’ve come to every practice so far, and it’s been really fun.”

While the club is noncompetitive, some members have participated in competitions this year. Several participated in the Terror Trot, a 5K fundraiser put on by the EWU track and field and cross-country teams. Signor is intrigued by the club participating in similar events as a group.

“I’d really like to do some local runs like Bloomsday,” Signor said. “I’m looking at a bunch of local 5Ks.”

The running club asks that any interested students reach out for more information. Questions about the running club or other clubs on campus can be directed to Club Sports Coordinator Travis Allen.