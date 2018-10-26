Get Lit! wins prestigious award

Get Lit! recently won the Washington State Governor's Arts Award. The festival has been serving the writing and literary community for 20 years.

EWU’s Get Lit! has received the Washington State Governor’s Arts & Heritage Award because of its role of promoting arts in the community.

Kate Peterson, the program’s director, is excited for the fact that Get Lit! is getting more recognition.

“These awards mean a lot to us,” Peterson said. “We’re really lucky to be part of such a vibrant and supportive artistic community here in Spokane.”

This award is just the latest achievement for the program as it has recently won an an Inclusion Award from Spokane Arts for its efforts in making the Get Lit! Festival an inclusive and diverse environment every year.

Get Lit! is in its 20th year, and the program has given a platform to many young, aspiring artists and established writers to share their creative works through its annual Get Lit! Festival.

“This is really what the festival is all about; creating community and celebrating creativity, especially the written word,” Peterson said. “It’s really empowering for anyone to share work that they are passionate about, and have people come up to them after their reading and share how much they enjoyed the work, or how moved they were, or how they can relate to whatever it is they were writing about.”

Moving forward, Get Lit! has partnered up with EWU’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program to present its annual Visiting Writers Series. Guest showcases will include Mary Norris of the New Yorker (Oct. 26) and poet Dennis Nurkse (Nov. 9).

According to Peterson, “Get Lit! is also holding a festival fundraiser in March that will include both a public reading by three poets (Keetje Kuipers, Geffrey Davis and Erika Meitner) and a ticketed workshop taught by all three poets.”

The Get Lit! Festival will be April 22-28, with 40 events throughout the week in Spokane and Cheney. The festival will also have many notable guests, including The New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay.

“The festival offers people a platform to share their work, an opportunity to meet with like-minded writers and artists, a chance to gain a new readership, opportunities for collaboration and pushing the boundaries of their own creativity and so much more,” Peterson said.

For more information and updates about Get Lit!, check out its website at www.getlitfestival.org. A full schedule will be released in the spring. •