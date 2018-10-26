The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

Students' pop culture knowledge is put to the test

By Shandra Haggerty, Reporter
October 26, 2018
Filed under Arts & Features

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Contrary to popular belief, an enjoyable college experience can be attained without getting drunk every weekend.

Eastern After Dark is a series put on by Eagle Entertainment and aims to provide students with alcohol-free activities. Due to its popularity at the beginning of the month, Eagle Entertainment brought back late-night trivia on Thursday for Eastern After Dark.

Students crowded in small groups around The Roost for the chance to win prizes by testing their pop culture knowledge.

Some students heard about the event from posters they’d seen around school, but many had just stopped by The Roost for some late night food and couldn’t help but join.

Even those without the answer sheet in front of them whispered possible answers among themselves.

EWU Freshman Ivett Sanchez went to trivia night with three of her friends.

“It gave me something to do,” Sanchez said. “Other than being locked in my dorm room.”

Though Sanchez doesn’t drink, she knows how dangerous it can be and how easy it is to come across alcohol.

“I get that it’s college and all,” Sanchez said. “But if people are going to drink, they should be careful.”

Sanchez chooses not to drink but says she doesn’t find herself bored as there’s always something going on around campus.

Junior Shawn Smith also attended trivia night with a few friends after seeing a flyer in The Roost.

“I don’t drink personally,” Smith said. “But I think it’s fine if they’re over 21.”

Though Smith isn’t anti-alcohol, she knows what she wants out of college.

“I take my education very seriously,” Smith said.

Eastern After Dark events take place every other Thursday. The next event is late night line dancing on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. •

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    EWU to host Shaping Germany Campus Week with immigration integration focus

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    Spokane’s MAC displays Group f/64 gallery until February

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    EWU’s Scary Feminists scare because they care

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    EWU Africana Studies celebrates 50-year anniversary

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    Inside the audition process of the musical ‘Working’

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    Philanthropist Saul Flores shares ‘Walk of the Immigrants’ project

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    Comedian and EWU graduate says to start something now

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    EWU students reforest Spokane

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    Everland exhibit enriches student experience

  • Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night

    Arts & Features

    EWU Mariachi club provides diversity and culture to students

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Eastern After Dark hosts trivia night