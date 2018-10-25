The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

The PUB is finally… not done yet

But students can get a sneak peek on Friday

Construction+is+still+underway+on+the+front+side+of+the+PUB+facing+Patterson+Hall+and+the+campus+mall.+The+PUB+will+now+open+in+winter+term+after+%22unforeseen+circumstances%22+pushed+back+the+construction+time.+
Construction is still underway on the front side of the PUB facing Patterson Hall and the campus mall. The PUB will now open in winter term after

Construction is still underway on the front side of the PUB facing Patterson Hall and the campus mall. The PUB will now open in winter term after "unforeseen circumstances" pushed back the construction time.

Sam Jackson

Sam Jackson

Construction is still underway on the front side of the PUB facing Patterson Hall and the campus mall. The PUB will now open in winter term after "unforeseen circumstances" pushed back the construction time.

By Sam Jackson, Reporter
October 25, 2018
Filed under Carousel, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The PUB closed in December 2016 for major renovations. But now for the first time on Oct. 26, the public will be allowed to preview the inside of the building before it closes again until winter quarter.

The PUB preview event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. Following the ceremony, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.  ASEWU and PUB administration are showcasing the building as an open house where thousands of visitors will be encouraged to experience what is completed of the building

Festivities will be offered to celebrate the occasion including prize giveaways, live music and PUB passports with prizes.

The public will get to experience brand new campus dining options like Global Cuisine — a cafe designed to offer a rotation of foods from around the world — as well as the Union Market and Panda Express.

The PUB is not expected to open again until winter quarter when it achieves completion, as announced on Oct. 22.

The building is opening at a later date than planned due to unforeseen circumstances, according to PUB Director Daniel Clapp.

“Due to unanticipated delays in construction and deliveries, the PUB is not up to accessibility standards or ready for general use,” Clapp said. “We want it to open as soon as possible and are confident for the start of winter quarter.”

All three floors of the PUB will be open during the preview with the exception of select unfinished areas.

During the preview, students will be able to develop a better understanding of what life in the new PUB will look like. PUB passports will assist that process by encouraging people to wander around and gather stamps on their passports, which can be redeemed for prizes.

“I’m excited for people to see what the PUB has become and how it will positively influence the student experience,” Clapp said.

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Sam Jackson
Tables and seating on the second floor of the PUB near the auditorium stairs and Union Market. Project employees are working to complete the project by winter quarter.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

About the Contributor
Sam Jackson, Reporter
Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Football

    Vandals come to Cheney for the first time in 24 years

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Hockey

    Freshman on a hunt for goals

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Soccer

    Soccer clinches sixth playoff spot

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Arts & Features

    EWU’s Scary Feminists scare because they care

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Soccer

    Volleyball falls short against Northern Colorado

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    News

    It’s spooky season at EWU

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Arts & Features

    EWU Africana Studies celebrates 50-year anniversary

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Arts & Features

    Inside the audition process of the musical ‘Working’

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    Football

    Kicking his way into the record books

  • The PUB is finally… not done yet

    News

    Professor studies health benefits of bees

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
The PUB is finally… not done yet