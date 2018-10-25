The PUB is finally… not done yet

Construction is still underway on the front side of the PUB facing Patterson Hall and the campus mall. The PUB will now open in winter term after "unforeseen circumstances" pushed back the construction time.

The PUB closed in December 2016 for major renovations. But now for the first time on Oct. 26, the public will be allowed to preview the inside of the building before it closes again until winter quarter.

The PUB preview event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. Following the ceremony, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. ASEWU and PUB administration are showcasing the building as an open house where thousands of visitors will be encouraged to experience what is completed of the building

Festivities will be offered to celebrate the occasion including prize giveaways, live music and PUB passports with prizes.

The public will get to experience brand new campus dining options like Global Cuisine — a cafe designed to offer a rotation of foods from around the world — as well as the Union Market and Panda Express.

The PUB is not expected to open again until winter quarter when it achieves completion, as announced on Oct. 22.

The building is opening at a later date than planned due to unforeseen circumstances, according to PUB Director Daniel Clapp.

“Due to unanticipated delays in construction and deliveries, the PUB is not up to accessibility standards or ready for general use,” Clapp said. “We want it to open as soon as possible and are confident for the start of winter quarter.”

All three floors of the PUB will be open during the preview with the exception of select unfinished areas.

During the preview, students will be able to develop a better understanding of what life in the new PUB will look like. PUB passports will assist that process by encouraging people to wander around and gather stamps on their passports, which can be redeemed for prizes.

“I’m excited for people to see what the PUB has become and how it will positively influence the student experience,” Clapp said.

Slideshow • 3 Photos Sam Jackson Tables and seating on the second floor of the PUB near the auditorium stairs and Union Market. Project employees are working to complete the project by winter quarter.