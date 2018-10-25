The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Police Beat

By Kaitlyn Engen, News Editor
October 25, 2018
Filed under News, Police Beat

Marijuana Possession

Snyamncut Hall

Oct. 18

A community adviser in snyamncut Hall reported an odor coming from the fourth-floor men’s restroom at 12:30 p.m. An officer made contact, and the underage male admitted to having a joint in his pocket. The male was criminally cited into the Cheney Municipal Court and referred to Student Affairs.

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Engen, News/Opinion Editor

Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).

Police Beat