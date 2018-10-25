Police Beat
October 25, 2018
Filed under News, Police Beat
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Marijuana Possession
Snyamncut Hall
Oct. 18
A community adviser in snyamncut Hall reported an odor coming from the fourth-floor men’s restroom at 12:30 p.m. An officer made contact, and the underage male admitted to having a joint in his pocket. The male was criminally cited into the Cheney Municipal Court and referred to Student Affairs.
Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.