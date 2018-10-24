The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Looking back: Homecoming 1921

The1975 Homecoming Queen for Eastern Washington State University, Diana Johnson rides in a convertible. EWU will be celebrating its 97th Homecoming on Oct. 27

Courtesy of EWU Archives, EWU 007-0852-13-7-1

The1975 Homecoming Queen for Eastern Washington State University, Diana Johnson rides in a convertible. EWU will be celebrating its 97th Homecoming on Oct. 27

By Dylan Harris, Reporter
October 24, 2018
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Homecoming week is upon us, and that means students, alumni and faculty will be gathering for various events including a parade, bonfire, pep rally and of course, the homecoming football game. EWU’s homecoming tradition traces all the way back to 1921, when the school was still known as Cheney State Normal School.

The first homecoming at CSNS actually took place in February, before the school decided to follow the popular trend of associating homecoming with a football game. It wasn’t until 1924 that the events took place during football season. Across the country, homecoming events were intended to bring students and alumni together in order to improve school pride, while also creating more support for football teams.

The first annual homecoming event was organized by a group of female students from Senior Hall. They organized an all-school dance, hosted a Spokane orchestra, put together a banquet dinner and performed a fire-lighting ceremony.

Many students and alumni attended the men’s and women’s basketball games and put their school spirit on full display. The women’s team won the game with a score of 26-0, and the men’s game was protested and rescheduled for a later date due to a controversial discrepancy over the score of the game.

Over the years, many more events, like parades, bed races and pep rallies, were added to the EWU homecomings. Homecoming royalty recognition was eventually included in the tradition.

Homecoming at EWU has been an ever-growing spectacle and continues to bring out school spirit across the entire community.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Dylan Harris, Copy Editor

Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s copy editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Looking back: Rodney Stuckey

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Eagles vs. Bengals: seniors shine on senior day

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Looking back: Trailerville

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Looking back: 1904 CSNS football

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Looking back: the PUB

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    ‘Loose Change & Filler Text’

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Featured Photo

    ‘Loose Change & Filler Text’

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    Loose Change & Filler Text

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Multimedia

    ‘Loose Change & Filler Text’

  • Looking back: Homecoming 1921

    Featured Photo

    ‘Loose Change & Filler Text’

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Looking back: Homecoming 1921