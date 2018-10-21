EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes
October 21, 2018
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
LuAnn Brown, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 12. A senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work, Brown will be remembered for her dedication to the social work field and EWU community.
She is survived by her husband Darrell, her son Elijah, her parents, Carroll and Vicki, as well as seven siblings and over 30 nieces and nephews.
Brown’s family is raising money to fund a new scholarship for social work students at EWU. The EWU Foundation is currently accepting donations via mail or online.
To honor Brown and her life’s contributions, EWU will host a memorial service on Monday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall 201. Memorial audio and video streaming will also be available.
Streaming of the service: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/385556482, Meeting ID: 385 556 482
Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/WhatWouldLuDo or to the EWU foundation at 102 Hargreaves Hall. Cheney, WA 99004.
Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.