EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

LuAnn Brown served in the field of social work for over two decades. Brown was a senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

LuAnn Brown, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 12. A senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work, Brown will be remembered for her dedication to the social work field and EWU community.

She is survived by her husband Darrell, her son Elijah, her parents, Carroll and Vicki, as well as seven siblings and over 30 nieces and nephews.

Brown’s family is raising money to fund a new scholarship for social work students at EWU. The EWU Foundation is currently accepting donations via mail or online.

To honor Brown and her life’s contributions, EWU will host a memorial service on Monday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall 201. Memorial audio and video streaming will also be available.

Streaming of the service: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/385556482, Meeting ID: 385 556 482

Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/WhatWouldLuDo or to the EWU foundation at 102 Hargreaves Hall. Cheney, WA 99004.