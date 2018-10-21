The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

LuAnn Brown served in the field of social work for over two decades. Brown was a senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work.

Courtesy of EWU

LuAnn Brown served in the field of social work for over two decades. Brown was a senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work.

By Kaitlyn Engen, News Editor
October 21, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






LuAnn Brown, 62, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 12. A senior lecturer and the associate director of field education in the School of Social Work, Brown will be remembered for her dedication to the social work field and EWU community.

She is survived by her husband Darrell, her son Elijah, her parents, Carroll and Vicki, as well as seven siblings and over 30 nieces and nephews.

Brown’s family is raising money to fund a new scholarship for social work students at EWU. The EWU Foundation is currently accepting donations via mail or online.

To honor Brown and her life’s contributions, EWU will host a memorial service on Monday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall 201. Memorial audio and video streaming will also be available.

Streaming of the service: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/385556482, Meeting ID: 385 556 482

Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/WhatWouldLuDo or to the EWU foundation at 102 Hargreaves Hall. Cheney, WA 99004.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Engen, News/Opinion Editor

Kaitlyn Engen is The Easterner’s News & Opinion Editor. Engen, a senior studying journalism, is interested in both investigative and storytelling journalism, and hopes to combine the two in her writing career. She also thinks the best thing since sliced bread is two sliced tortillas with cheese in between (so, in other words, a quesadilla).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    It’s spooky season at EWU

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    JFK Library to host 16th annual Oktoberfest

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    Police Beat

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    EWU students whiplashed over grade system change

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    Westboro members protest in Spokane

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    EWU sets record freshman class size

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    Professor studies health benefits of bees

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    Renovated bookstore will include new perks… and waffles

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    AP and EWU continue election day partnership

  • EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes

    News

    Career services puts students on track

The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
EWU senior lecturer and associate director of field education passes