The Easterner

Volleyball falls short against Northern Colorado

Eagles now 0-10 in Big Sky play

The Eagles huddle up after a point. EWU lost three straight sets after winning the first to lose to Northern Colorado on Oct. 20.

By Drew Lawson, Reporter
October 20, 2018
Filed under Carousel, Soccer, Sports, Sports Showcase, Volleyball

The EWU volleyball team is still winless in Big Sky Conference play, losing Saturday night to Northern Colorado 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 17-25, 15-25).

The Eagles (8-14, 0-10) lost their tenth straight BSC match to the third place Bears (10-9, 6-4).

EWU started the match strong, winning the first set 25-20. UNC then rallied to win three straight sets and get out of Cheney with the victory.

“Northern Colorado is a really good team,” EWU head coach Leslie Flores-Cloud said after the game. “They came back and started serving us a little tougher. It’s a game of cat-and-mouse, and they were the better serving and passing team tonight.”

Despite the loss, Flores-Cloud saw positives in the performance, noting the many injuries the Eagles are dealing with.

“I think the team plays with a lot of heart,” Flores-Cloud said. “Even in the last set, we are down a lot of players and the fight of [EWU] was remarkable. Up until the last point we [were] fighting.”

Freshman Kennedy Kaminsky returned from a three-game absence to lead EWU in kills with ten and blocks with four. Junior Kahle Elliott added seven kills and three blocks. Freshman Grace Nelson and sophomore Puaoolelagi Sao led the Eagles in digs with 15, while junior Samantha Boever led in assists with 23 and added 12 digs.

Kennedy Kaminsky prepares for a serve. Kaminsky led the Eagles in kills against NCU.

Northern Colorado was led by Kortney Lockey, who recorded 15 kills, 15 digs, three aces and an assist. Daisy Schultz contributed 47 assists for UNC.

Saturday brought the first of a three game homestand for EWU. The Eagles will host Weber State on Oct. 25 at 7:05 p.m. and Idaho State on Oct. 26 at 6:05 p.m. Both games will be held at Reese Court, and admission is free.

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Kaminsky hits the ball back across the net. She returned to action after a three-game absence.

 

