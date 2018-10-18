Police Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Off the hinges

Radio-TV Building

Oct. 8

Between 10 and 11:42 p.m. the door to the women’s restroom had been broken off the hinges. The damages are estimated to be about $100. The suspect has not been found.

Gang graffiti

Monroe Hall

Oct. 8

Police discovered graffiti in a men’s restroom on the second floor of Monroe Hall. The graffiti is said to reference the gang G59 and the SuicideBoys. It is estimated to cost $100 to cover the graffiti. The suspects have not been found.

Shady shopping spree

Morrison Hall

Oct. 10

An EWU student in Morrison Hall noticed her debit card missing from her wallet on Oct. 1. She noticed transactions were being made on Oct. 2, and reported to the police on Oct. 10. Her roommate was later identified as the one who stole the card and went on a spending spree. Upon investigation, the roommate admitted to police that she had stolen the card. She was booked into Spokane County Jail.