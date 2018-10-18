Looking back: Rodney Stuckey

With the NBA regular season starting up on Oct. 16, here is a look back at Rodney Stuckey, the former EWU basketball star who played 10 seasons in the NBA. Stuckey spent just two years at EWU before entering the NBA draft where he was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 15th overall pick in 2007.

Stuckey’s time at EWU was memorable to say the least. He led the conference in scoring in each of his two seasons with over 24 points per game. Stuckey was named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year and conference MVP in the 2005-2006 season. He set EWU’s single-game scoring record by pouring in 45 points against Northern Arizona. The record stood solo until 2017 when Jacob Wiley and Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 45 points apiece in the same game against Portland State. Stuckey’s No. 3 jersey was retired at EWU in 2009.

Stuckey spent seven seasons in Detroit. He was named to the second All-Rookie team for the 2007-2008 NBA season. He was a heavy contributor that year for a Pistons team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals. His last three seasons were spent on the Indiana Pacers before an injury put his career on hold. Stuckey posted career averages of 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Stuckey has made headlines over the past year. He joined his alma mater, Kentwood High School, as an assistant basketball coach. This past summer, Stuckey reportedly worked out for multiple NBA teams with hopes of making a comeback to the league. The 32-year-old still has plenty to offer, and like many veterans before him, he may hear an NBA team call his name as it prepares for a postseason push.