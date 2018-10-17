EWU sets record freshman class size

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As of this quarter, EWU shows its biggest freshman class recorded in history.

After being finalized on Oct. 2, reports showed that there are 1,758 freshmen who are enrolled, according to the EWU website.

“I chose EWU because it is close to my hometown and is more affordable than other in-state Universities. EWU was recommended to me by friends that attended EWU before me,” freshman Malcolm Carson said.

Not only is EWU in a great location, but the University offers many opportunities.

“[EWU offers] one of the only good forensic science programs in the state. I’m pretty content with where I am at the moment” due to attending EWU, freshman Victoria Ruisla said.

Freshmen take up 14 percent of the 12,635 students currently taking classes at EWU, according to the EWU website.

“My highschool pathways coordinator knew that EWU was a good school for the path of teaching education,” freshman Dylan Jenkins said. “I have been enjoying my time at EWU so far, I have made many friends and the class sizes are ideal.”

EWU’s ethnic diversity makes up more than 30 percent of the total enrollment, hitting just over 32 percent, per the EWU website.

“So far I am enjoying my experience and I am glad that I chose EWU. I’m already involved with the Native American Club which makes me feel at home even though I am off of the reservation,” transfer student Kalani Desautel said.

As the awarded “Top College For Diversity,” EWU continues to grow in population and recommendation.