Easterner Asks: EWU

What would you change about Eastern? Why?
By Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor
October 17, 2018
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion
Phillip Haggith, Senior
“I would have different clubs, but specific to different activities, like a hiking club. With different varieties, so people can pick and choose.”
Matthew Evans, Freshman
“I think Eastern is a pretty great school… So I would just like it closer to me in the Valley. I would relocate it to the downtown area.”
Lindsay Golden, Senior
“I think my only complaint is parking. Maybe like more places to park or a parking garage would be nice. I would lower the price of a parking pass.”
Erik Johnson, Junior
“Parking is expensive. I hate that. It’s like five-hundred bucks a year. That blows. Some sort of parking garage would be nice.”
Chloe Rowe, Junior
“I would say parking. I think the parking in one lot thing is hard because I have classes on opposite ends of the campus each day.”
Allen Jones, Freshman
“In Vegas they have these walkways that move with you. I would want those because it is a pretty long walk across campus to get to the math building from Patterson.”
The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.