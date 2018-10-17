Easterner Asks: EWU

EWU soccer move into tie for final postseason spot

October 17, 2018

In early November, the top six Big Sky Conference soccer squads will meet in Ogden, Utah for the BSC...

Tennis team uses fall to shape up

October 17, 2018

Fall brings the start of a new school year, and for the EWU women’s tennis team, a chance to grow both...

Kicking his way into the record books

October 17, 2018

No EWU kicker has ever scored more than Roldan Alcobendas, tallying 263 points in his career. The...

EWU students whiplashed over grade system change

October 17, 2018

There have been changes to EWU’s usual grading system that might cause confusion for students. The...