EWU Terror Trot Enters Sixth Year of Scares

The EWU Track and Field/Cross-Country teams are hosting Terror Trot VI on Friday, Oct. 19 as a team fundraiser. The event gives participants a choice between a 5k run or a one-mile walk/jog that starts at Reese Court and ends at the EWU Fieldhouse.

Members of the track/cross-country teams will be in different sections along the race, which is set up to be like a haunted house, and attempt to scare the runners.

“We’ll section off into jumpers, distance runners, sprinters and throwers,” senior and captain of the jumps team Forrest Wallace said. “[We’ll] get people to enjoy themselves and hopefully scare them. We have a couple ideas and hopefully [we’ll] get a good turnout.”

The cost to participate in Terror Trot VI is $10. The first 50 entrants will receive a free T-shirt. Check-in is at 5:30 p.m. in front of Reese Court and the finish line is at the EWU Fieldhouse.

Terror Trot was founded five years ago by the track/cross country coaching staff as a way to raise funds for the team. Then-cross country and distance coach Chris Zeller was influential in the idea.

“Our distance coach at the time always felt that if we put on some sort of race it’d be a good fundraiser,” said women’s head coach Marcia Mecklenburg, who is entering her 24th year at EWU.

Eric Rasmussen, the jumps coach at EWU during that time, also helped come up with the idea for Terror Trot and “really took off with it,” Mecklenburg said.

The first Terror Trot took place on a fall morning in the fog and was a road race. For the second year, the coaching staff decided to make changes. They changed the timing of the race to be around sunset and added more lighting to aide racers. This second race is among the most memorable for Mecklenburg.

“We didn’t know what to expect and our athletes were so into it,” Mecklenburg said.

Selina Koon is a fifth year senior and participates in the high jump. She has volunteered with her teammates at Terror Trot each year since she’s been at EWU. She said that the variety and changes they make each year make the experience fun for both participants and the athletes.

“Every year is different,” Koon said. “One year we dressed up like spiders…people had to run through [the course] and get scared…it reminds me in a way of Scarywood, but it’s different and unlike anything I’ve seen before.”

The team dresses up in costumes and considers the Terror Trot to be a bonding experience for the team, junior Sophie Bowels said. Bowels is the captain of the women’s sprint team. This will be the third Terror Trot that Bowels has volunteered at.

“In years past, it’s been fun getting to fundraise for track,” Bowels said. “[I] enjoy dressing up for an event and coming together as a team.”

Aside from his role as jump captain, Wallace also works as an ASEWU representative. His official title is Athletic Affairs and University Advancement Council Representative. Having two perspectives has caused him to notice a split between student athletes and the rest of the student body, but he considers Terror Trot to be a way to bridge that gap.

“Working as an ASEWU rep, I see a big divide between student athletes and student body,” Wallace said. “[Terror Trot] helps us become more relatable. Students can hang out with us, [and] see that we’re just like everyone else.”

Those interested in participating in Terror Trot can register at www.active.com or pick up an entry form at Cheney Hall 103. Men’s head coach Stan Kerr can be contacted with questions at 509-359-2376 or [email protected]