Easterner Asks: Kavanaugh Reaction

“I’m pissed. I don’t agree with it. I’m not happy about it because that stuff directly affects my own family because my family are victims. This is stuff I care about. Our country is kind of a s*** show. Just gets worse every year.”

“Obviously he shouldn’t be in that position, and the only reason he is in that position is because our president has been in similar situations. It’s just white men getting power they don’t deserve. Their actions are constantly excused for these horrendous acts.”

“I definitely don’t think he should be in that position. I think it’s unfair that [Dr. Ford] was painted out to be a liar and told she was lying about everything which makes no sense. Why would she lie about that?”

“I don’t follow the news that much, but I think it’s one of those things that it’s so far away from me that I’m not super concerned about it. I don’t support that kind of behavior, and I don’t think that should be part of our government, but it’s not really a pressing concern. I’m not really informed enough to have an opinion at this point.”

“Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot about it. When you’re victims of a situation like that I understand why you would be quiet, but when that person is being placed into such a high level of power, of course they are going to start speaking up about them. If you’re going to put someone like that in such a high place, you don’t want that person to have such a powerful part of society. I’m siding with the victims. I’m far more inclined to believe she is telling the truth.”