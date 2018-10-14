The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

Renovated bookstore will include new perks… and waffles

By Dylan Harris, Copy Editor
October 14, 2018
The PUB will soon be the home of a rebranded bookstore following its grand reopening. The bookstore is changing its name from University Bookstore to Eagle Store.

Although the PUB is expected to open in just over two weeks, Eagle Store likely will not be in its new location until mid-November, according to Bookstore Director Devon Tinker. Tinker said she looks forward to the store’s change of name.

“We’ve been called the University Bookstore for, I don’t know, since 1995? And do you realize how many ‘University Bookstores’ there are in this country?” Tinker asked. “Nobody was creative.”

The new-look bookstore will include the Eagle Store Café, which will set itself apart by serving Le Waf, an artisan waffle baked with European pearl sugar giving it a crunchy texture and a sweet, caramelized flavor.

Another welcome addition to Eagle Store will be a life-size fiberglass statue of Swoop, EWU’s mascot. Tinker hopes Swoop and the other aesthetic changes will attract more students, fans and potential students when they are touring the campus.

“It is just a beautiful store, it really is,” Tinker said. “We had a store designer in the industry do it for us.”

Eagle Store will be located on the first floor of the PUB just left of the entrance. It will be similar in size to the current bookstore.

“I’m glad it’s going in the PUB, it’s a really cool looking building,” EWU junior Drew Olsen said. “Plus it’ll be a lot closer to my classes.”

Also in the new PUB will be a Panda Express, Freshens, Union Market and much more. •

 

About the Contributor
Dylan Harris, Copy Editor

Dylan Harris is The Easterner’s copy editor. Harris, a senior studying journalism, plans to pursue a career as a news writer after college.

