Eagles fall to Weber State, face uphill battle to make postseason

EWU junior Saige Lyons fights for the ball against Weber State on Oct. 3. The Eagles lost 1-0.

Mckenzie Ford

By Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor
October 13, 2018
Filed under Soccer, Sports

It’s an all too familiar story for the EWU soccer team. They outshoot an opponent, control the ball for much of the match, but are still unable to win.

Friday, the Eagles (1-4-1, 5-7-3) outshot Weber State (6-0-1, 8-3-4) 18-7, but dropped the match 1-0.

“For large portions of the game, we controlled the play,” EWU head coach Chad Bodnar said. “We gave up one mistake in the first half on a cross, [and then] we were chasing the game again […] We created a lot of chances, we just didn’t finish.”

The loss keeps the Eagles in eighth place in the Big Sky Conference with only three matches remaining. The top six teams advance to the postseason championship tournament. The Eagles hosted and won the past two championships. They haven’t failed to qualify for the postseason since 2013.

The Eagles aren’t out of the running yet. They remain only two points behind sixth place Sacramento State. In BSC soccer, teams get three points for a win and one point for a tie. A few wins could propel the Eagles into the tournament.

EWU will now host last place Idaho State on Sunday at 1 p.m. before finishing the season next week with road games at Southern Utah and Northern Arizona.

About the Writer
Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor

Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year with The Easterner, having spent 2017-18 as a sports reporter and copy editor.

