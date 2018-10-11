EWU students reforest Spokane

A lone pine tree grows surrounded by bushes in High Bridge Park. The tree sat close to the park's frisbee golf course.

What can you do in three hours?

Maybe you take a long walk around a park. Or you do the homework you’ve been setting aside. You might roast a small turkey, read a newspaper or finish the extended collector’s edition of James Cameron’s “Avatar” with just minutes to spare.

Students at EWU will join hundreds of volunteers at The Lands Council’s eighth annual Reforest Spokane Day on Oct. 13 to plant thousands of new trees in just three hours.

Not only will new trees provide homes for hundreds of animals, but they also provide countless benefits for the city’s human population too.

Volunteers at Reforest Spokane Day will be responsible for making Spokane a better place for everyone.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Highbridge Park and transportation for EWU students will be provided. Currently, 32 students have RSVP’d to attend the event to help with reforestation.

The event will be run with help from the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge and The Lands Council in partnership with EWU’s Office of Sustainability and Student Activities, Involvment and Leadership teams.

EWU student Megan Moua was born and raised in Spokane and giving back has always been a passion of hers.

“Naturally, being a part of events that benefit those in our amazing community is something I want to do,” Moua said.

Reforest Spokane piqued Moua’s interest as a way to participate in two things she’s passionate about, volunteering and the environment.

“I think this is a fun way to meet people who also want to do what they can to help,” Moua said.

Moua has previous experience with organizations such as 2nd Harvest, as she wanted to get involved after hearing first-hand experiences of what impact they can have.

“My parents and family members immigrated to the US,” Moua said. “They have talked about how organizations like 2nd Harvest helped them have access to food when they needed it.”

Jeff Johnson, the community outreach coordinator for The Lands Council, organized the event.

Along with the Spokane River cleanup, Reforest Spokane is one of The Lands Council’s biggest events. The Inland Northwest-based nonprofit aims to preserve and revitalize our city’s forest, water and wildlife through community engagements.

This year, Reforest Spokane is being funded by Avista and expects to see the biggest turnout yet.

“We usually get two to three hundred people every year,” Johnson said, “but I know this year is going to be huge.”

With so many people in attendance, Reforest Spokane can be a great way to meet people.

“You’re working side by side with people,” Johnson said, “so you’ll get a lot more engagement here than any other community event because everyone is inclined to talk.”

Johnson speaks fondly about the people he’s met through volunteer events.

“Everyone in Spokane is really friendly, especially at these events,” Johnson said. “There’s tons of like-minded people with interesting stories about the paths that got them there.”

After the event, there’s an after-party taking place where volunteers can learn more about The Lands Council and socialize with the people they met while planting trees.

Reforest Spokane’s mission is for the community to continue to plant trees knowing that someday, future generations in the Inland Northwest will be surrounded by millions of trees.•