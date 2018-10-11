Soccer prepares for undefeated Weber State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The EWU soccer team has had a rough season so far, and things could get more challenging this week when the Big Sky Conference leader Weber State visits Cheney.

For the Eagles (1-3-1, 5-6-3), scoring has been a problem as they are averaging only 0.86 goals per game. EWU is coming off a 1-0 loss to Idaho on Sunday. The game marked the seventh time this season that the Eagles have been shut out. Last year, EWU was only shut out three times.

“We need to get our stuff together and get going the right way into the rest of conference play,” EWU head coach Chad Bodnar said before the loss at Idaho. “The kids are working hard. We’re close, to be honest. I don’t think we’re far off. We have a talented group.”

The Eagles’ backline keeps them in most games. As a team, the Eagles have a goals-against-average of 1.01 per game, good for No. 3 in the conference. Sophomore goalkeeper Kelsee Winston has the BSC’s best save percentage of .833.

Weber State (5-0-1, 7-3-4), is No. 4 in the BSC in goals per game with 1.28. The Wildcats have won a lot of their games on the defensive side of the ball, with a goals-against-average of 0.80 (No. 2 in the BSC), and have shutout their opponents five times.

The Eagles take on Weber State on Friday at 3 p.m. They will then host Idaho State on Sunday at 1 p.m. for their home finale.•