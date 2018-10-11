Wheelchair basketball strives for inclusivity

EWU Wheelchair Basketball Club President Jeremy Weaver (left) and Vice President Trey Dwyer (right) at their first practice this year. The two teamed up with ParaSport Spokane to found Washington State's only collegiate para-sports team.

In Washington state, there is only one place where a para-athlete can attend college and play sports at the same time, and that is at EWU.

The EWU coed wheelchair basketball club was founded last year, and is one of 10 collegiate programs of its kind in the nation, according to the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The next closest school with a wheelchair basketball program is Southwest Minnesota State University, where current EWU Wheelchair Basketball Club Vice President Tray Dwyer went to play for one year.

Both Dwyer and club president Jeremy Weaver were born with cerebral palsy—a neurological disorder that affects muscle movements. About one in every 332 children born in the United States is diagnosed with cerebral palsy before the age of eight, according to a study from the Center for Disease Control.

“You learn to make the best of life,” Weaver said. “The moment that you stop is the moment when you just want to give up.”

For Dwyer and Weaver, para-sports and wheelchair basketball have been a relief to their past struggles with mental health, especially while they were going through puberty. They said that above all else, they don’t want to be treated differently, and while playing sports they are able to gain a sense of community and compete.

“The word inspirational is a trigger word for most of us,” Dwyer said. “We’re just trying to live our lives. Its like, ‘Dude I’m just like you, I’m not an inspiration to you or anybody, I’m just here in this class to learn the same stuff you are.’”

Dwyer is a triplet, he has two other brothers who would always be there to push him and make sure that none of the other kids growing up would take it easy on him. They knew that is what bothered him the most.

Weaver has played wheelchair basketball for 15 years. One memory he has of building confidence through the sport is going up his first escalator with his team while in a Berkley, California mall, traveling for a basketball tournament.

“I just remember going up to the escalator because I was forced to by one of our lovely staff members,” Weaver said. “I grabbed onto both sides of the escalator and just watched my chair rise up, and I watched as my teammates’ chairs rose up, and we all realized that we could do that.”

Then, Weaver said they had to run away from the mall cops, because that kind of wheelchair endeavor is not allowed in California.

“Things that you thought were once impossible just aren’t,” Weaver said. “You just need the right support system to get you there.”

Weaver and Dwyer teamed up with Teresa Skinner, the executive director from ParaSport Spokane, to found the EWU club team, filling a gap in Washington state for collegiate para-athletes.

“We have athletes in our system that are as young as two,” Skinner said. “If they want to play at a collegiate level, like you or I could choose to play collegiate baseball, if our athletes with a disability want to play a sport, they would have to go somewhere else.”

The wheelchair basketball club is not only for students with disabilities. Weaver encourages able-bodied students to come and give it a shot, not only to be a part of the community they have built, but to get a glimpse into what it is like to be in their shoes.

“Sitting down at the height [of the wheelchair] they’re like ‘Woah, this is how they see the world’,” Dwyer said. “And then also, ‘I can’t take the stairs’. That’s the best way to put it, such a simple action and they can’t do it in the chair.”

Christian Goldbach is an able-bodied member of the team. He joined as a community service opportunity with his fraternity, and ended up falling in love with it.

For the time that he plays, and has the experience of being in a wheelchair, Goldbach said that he built calluses on his hands, tired the muscles in his arms and had to adjust to shooting from a different position.

“I can play basketball but I use my legs a lot to shoot,” Goldbach said. “Having to learn how to shoot from a sitting position uses a lot more arm strength as well.”

Other students who fall in between the line of able-bodied and physically disabled find a home with wheelchair basketball. It can be beneficial for recovering from injuries and as an alternative to people who have lost the ability to compete.

Liam Bolothan was a track athlete in high school capable of running a sub-5:00 mile. He had aspirations for a college running scholarship, until he dislocated his hip and was diagnosed with joint malformation. He no longer could even run 100 meters. Two years later his adopted brother passed away, and he was in a bad mental place.

“It’s something that’s hard to deal with when you’re just sitting alone,” Bolothan said. “I went from being an active guy to not being able to do anything. It was so helpful to be able to get back out there in a community, and with Jeremy I’m always able to be open with what I’m going through.”

Bolothan said that he opened up to a different way of looking at things from joining the club.

“People don’t think [people with disabilities] can do much,” Bolothan said. “But they showed me what they can do on the court. Just because you have an injury or something you’re born with doesn’t matter, you can still do amazing things.”

The basketball club will compete in its first tournament of the year, the Spokane Showdown, this weekend on Oct. 13-14 at the HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake. Admission is free, and they have games scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The team also holds bi-weekly practices that are open to students.•