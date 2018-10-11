Eags prepare for Weber State

Junior running back Antoine Custer Jr. stiff-arms an SUU defender in the Eagles 55-17 win last Saturday. Custer Jr. has 237 rushing yards through three games this season.

Junior running back Antoine Custer Jr. stiff-arms an SUU defender in the Eagles 55-17 win last Saturday. Custer Jr. has 237 rushing yards through three games this season.

With uncertainty looming around the starting quarterback position, EWU will travel to Ogden, Utah to play defending Big Sky Conference co-champion Weber State this Saturday.

The No. 4 Eagles (5-1, 3-0) are coming off a 55-17 win over Southern Utah, where sophomore Eric Barriere filled in at quarterback for injured senior Gage Gubrud, while the No. 13 Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) lost in a surprising upset at Northern Arizona 28-24.

“They’ll be hungry and they’ll be angry,” head coach Aaron Best said about Weber’s loss to NAU. “In no way does it make us prepare any different than we did the last one, they’re just another team that happens to be on our schedule this week.”

Last week Weber forced six NAU turnovers, but were unable to capitalize. The blame falls largely on the Wildcats’ offense that is ranked No. 117 of 124 FCS programs, averaging just 243.8 yards per game. Starting quarterback Jake Constantine completed just 10 of his 23 passing attempts for 89 yards against the Lumberjacks. Constantine has not thrown over 200 yards in any game this season, something that Eagle quarterbacks have done in every game.

Gubrud’s status as of Tuesday’s practice is questionable. Although, last week with Barriere in at quarterback the Eagles posted its third highest yardage total of the season with 648.

EWU’s offense is in stark contrast from Weber’s, sitting at third in the FCS and averaging 570.2 yards per game, over twice as many yards as the Wildcats’ average.

“It feels great to show that we have depth at every position,” senior wide receiver Nsimba Webster said. “Our starting quarterback went down, but you don’t see anything different from our team.”

The similarities between the two teams come from the defenses. Both teams have allowed an average of 24.8 points per game, and 5.11 yards per play thus far in the season.

The Wildcats come into the game with a couple of advantages over the Eagles. Weber has forced 18 turnovers to EWU’s eight, and will have to continue that trend in order to hold off the Eagles high-power offense. Weber also has an advantage in penalties, averaging six penalties for 52.4 yards per game, to EWU’s average of 7.5 penalties for 72.83 yards.

Home-field advantage will also play into the Wildcats’ favor, who have had their best two games of the season at home, beating then – No. 24 South Dakota 27-10 and Northern Colorado 45-28.

Weber and SUU were the only two Big Sky teams to beat the EWU last season, keeping them out of the FCS playoffs. Last week before the Eagles took on the Thunderbirds, senior cornerback Josh Lewis said he saw someone on Twitter call the games against those teams the ‘revenge tour’, and that he “liked that.”

Lewis and the rest of the Eagles will have a chance to get that revenge when the ball kicks off at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised by Eleven Sports, and you can follow @EasternerSports on Twitter for live updates.•