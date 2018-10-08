The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

The Easterner

Menu

Easterner Asks: Favorite season?

What is your favorite season and why?

By Matt Pennell, Social Media Eitor
October 8, 2018
Filed under Easterner asks, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Matt Pennell, Social Media Editor

Matt Pennell is The Easterner’s Social Media Manager. Pennell is a transfer student from Grand Canyon University where he used to play Lacrosse. He studies Visual Communication Design and wants to start a design company. This is his first year at The Easterner. He enjoys snowboarding, fishing, surfing, and photography.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Easterner reserves the right to edit or delete hate speech, inflammatory statements or vulgarities in comments. The Easterner also reserves the right to delete advertising from comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.
Easterner Asks: Favorite season?