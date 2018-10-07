The independent, student-run news site of Eastern Washington University.

EWU Volleyball falls in straight sets again

The+EWU+volleyball+team+awaits+a+serve+from+Sacramento+State+on+Oct.+6.+The+Eagles+lost+the+match+3-0.
By Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor
October 7, 2018
Filed under Sports

The EWU volleyball team continued its rough season on Saturday with a 0-3 loss to Sacramento State (22-25, 14-25, 11-25). EWU is now 0-5 in Big Sky Conference play, and has been swept in four of those five losses.

The Eagles were most competitive in the first set. With the set tied at eight, Sac State went on a 4-0 run to take a 12-8 lead. EWU freshman Kaitlin Sugai ended the Hornets run with a kill, kicking off a 4-0 run for the Eagles, tying the set at 12. The Hornets then scored six out of the next seven points, thanks in part to three errors committed by EWU. The Eagles stormed back again and tied the game at 19 before the Hornets went ahead for good and won the set.

Freshman Kennedy Kaminsky finished the set with five kills.

The next two sets saw the Eagles fall behind quickly, and stay behind.

“We talked a lot about serving and passing and unfortunately our passing wasn’t there tonight,” EWU head coach Leslie Flores-Cloud said. “Our team is beat up and a Sunday off day is going to really help us.”

Kaminsky and junior Kahle Elliott led the Eagles with six kills each. Junior Samantha Boever had 10 assists while sophomore MaKenna Davis had nine digs.

The Eagles now head east to play Montana on Oct. 11, and Montana State on Oct. 13.

 

About the Writer
Jeremy Burnham, Managing Editor

Jeremy Burnham is The Easterner’s Managing Editor. Burnham, a transfer student from Columbia Basin College studying journalism, is in his second year with The Easterner, having spent 2017-18 as a sports reporter and copy editor.

